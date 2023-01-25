Did you know that according to one study, almost 90% of Americans use a smartphone, while Americans only recycle 17.4% of e-waste or old devices?

It’s become pretty crucial we learn how to recycle old electronics these days. Not only is it better for the environment, but it can save you some money in many cases.

Ready to start recycling electronic waste? Let’s find out everything you need to know about recycling old electronics.

Take It to a Certified Electronics Recycler

Certified electronics recyclers specialize in collecting e-waste and making sure it is disposed of properly. These certified recyclers provide a safe and responsible way to recycle electronics. This ensures that harmful substances, like lead and mercury, are handled in a manner that meets EPA requirements.

When you take your old electronics to a certified recycler, you can be sure that they will be dismantled and recycled in an environmentally friendly manner. You will also leave knowing that you have done your part to reduce waste and help ensure that these valuable resources are reused and not wasted.

There’s also an e-crate system. This e-crate system gathers all of your electronics and takes them to electronic recyclers. Taking your electronics to a certified electronic recycler is the best way to responsibly manage and recycle old electronics.

Donate Your Old Devices

Not only does this help protect the environment by keeping discarded electronics out of landfills, but it also helps people in need and provides an opportunity to support charities and other organizations. When you donate your old electronics, they are refurbished, recycled, or reused.

This is beneficial as it reduces the demand for new electronics and helps to keep toxic materials out of the Earth’s soil, water and air. Furthermore, donating your old devices can help those in need of a computer or other devices who might not be able to afford them.

It’s a win-win situation for everyone, as you get to clear out your home of old electronics and help others. Best of all, most donations are tax deductible. So, if you have old electronics lying around, consider donating them and making a real difference in the world.

Take It to a Tech Firm

Tech firms have specialized tools, experience, and the necessary tech expertise to help with the process. Electronics usually have hazardous materials in them, and taking them to a tech firm can ensure the proper precautions are taken at their disposal.

Many tech firms also offer incentives for bringing in old technology to recycle, such as discounts. Not only does this help reduce landfill waste, but it is also a great way to support environmentally-friendly practices.

Plus, many tech firms have locations that make it easy to take electronics for recycling. So, when it comes time to recycle technology, take it to a tech firm for the best and safest results.

Recycling Old Electronics

Recycling your old electronics is the best way to ensure precious resources aren’t wasted. Contact your local electronics recycling center to get started today and make sure your old gadgets aren’t just cluttering up your home or piling up in landfills. Reap the rewards of a more sustainable world!

