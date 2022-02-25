TikTok is a social media platform that is immensely popular for its feature to create, share and discover new videos. Young people can enjoy and discover their talent through singing, dancing, lip-syncing, comedy, and sharing their videos with the audience. TikTok is a place packed full of entertainment and never-ending funny videos.

Why is it So Popular among Youngsters?

One can easily install the application using an email account, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. One of the best features of the TikTok app is its lip-synching videos that have garnered the attention of teens and adults alike.

Some of the most viral TikTok videos emerge from different challenges people like to compete in. Moreover, everyone can watch different versions of the challenges through a common hashtag. Now TikTok has many dedicated users who make it their priority to post creative videos. Creating and posting videos has become a big part of life for youngsters. It can help them express themselves freely and have a space to interact socially.

How to Use a TikTok App?

Like other famous social media sites, users can also follow, like, and comment on other videos to engage with content creators. Users can express their love and application for their favorite personalities. To film a video, users can select the song first and then mimic the music in their style.

Many other features can make the videos interesting and fun, like shooting in slow-mo, time-lapse, fast forward, effects, etc. The best part about TikTok is that users can post their videos on other platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, etc. Users can click the trending hashtags option and contribute their video to follow the recent challenges.

Now that you are aware of the online presence of TikTok let’s discuss how you can download videos and music from the app.

Features of a Good TikTok Video Downloader

You may wish to download videos from TikTok to watch later or simply because you are a diehard fan of a singer, actor, or influencer. Using an amazing tiktok downloader, you can access saved videos without watermarks. Online downloading services allow you to save videos in high-quality MP3 format with HD resolution. Moreover, you can save as many videos as you like without any restrictions.

How to Download TikTok videos?

Saving videos is a simple task when you use a TikTok Video downloader. Find the video of your interest, and then copy the link. Then open a download application like sssTikTok, paste the link in the text field, and click download.

Where are TikTok videos Saved?

Normally when you download videos, it gets stored in your browser’s download folder. You can change the settings to save the videos in your folder choice if you wish. You need to make sure that you download videos from a public account since it does not allow you to save videos from a private account.

How to Save TikTok Music

You can save tiktok music in MP3 format for free by using a downloader. Select the video from TikTok that you wish to download for music. Click on the Share button, then copy the link. If you use a TikTok application from a browser like Chrome, copy the address bar link to start the downloading process.

Paste the video link on the sssTikTok video downloader website and easily convert the video format from MP4 to MP3. You can carry out these steps in steps and with no cost.

Sometimes you don’t get an audio file after converting the video format. It may be because the MP3 is not available for the specific video. You can find another video with similar music and try again.