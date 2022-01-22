When it comes to diabetic dogs, you cannot continue the same diet as a regular dog. Nor can you follow the same diet as other diabetic dogs. Body condition, other diseases, and preferences need consideration. There are separate approaches for favorable dog diets. However, following a singular strategy is well received; Consistent diet, including same food items, feeding times, insulin timing, and the same treats.

Diabetes in Dogs

Dogs are mostly diagnosed with IDDM- Insulin-dependent diagnosed Mellitus is similar to type 1 diabetes in humans. Animals who suffer from this type of diabetes cannot create insulin on their own. The reason behind such a condition may be due to a particular auto-immune state. In such cases, animal diets play a significant role in managing diabetes. But with proper diet, medication and treatment is also essential part.

Vital nutrients included in diets

Instead of blindly opting for diabetic diets, you must consider specific nutrients your dog may need. On an excellent nutrient diet, you must include water, carbs, fiber, and calories. High protein low carb dog food is a perfect addition to your diabetic dog’s diet. Several dogs suffer from increased thirst and urination when they have diabetes. Thus, emphasize providing clean, fresh water to your dog consistently.

Calories

When it comes to calories, the number depends on body condition, as well as your dog’s requirement to lose or gain weight. If your dog is suffering from other medical ailments, consider other nutrients.

Fiber

A few studies indicate that increased fiber in dog diets has also helped in diabetes. But different fibers contain distinct benefits and properties. There are insoluble and soluble fibers. For diabetic dogs, insoluble fibers are more beneficial as they help regulate sugar. Cellulose adds bulk and slows digestion. Thereby, dietary carbohydrate is absorbed, allowing sugar regulation.

Carbs

Clinical studies show that increasing carb content is not as beneficial as extra fiber in dog diets. It is logical to control blood sugar with limited carbohydrate consumption.

As a pet owner, you need to ensure that you pick the best diet for your dog. The perfect diabetic diet contains the correct incorporation of nutrients and consistency. Diet consistency is of equal importance for managing diabetes in dogs. Character involves feeding your dog the same food every day. If you follow the same routine, it can help your dog’s body manage blood sugar.

With consistency, it is also essential to keep the quantity in mind. Feeding your dog the right amount of diet each day is a great solution to manage diabetes. With the proper diet and perfect combination of nutrients, you can keep your diabetic dog happy, as well as balance their blood sugar without much hassle.

Considering the variability, avoid home-cooked meals. Following a diabetic-specific food diet for your dog, as approved by their vet, is the best way to go about it! Take care of your diabetic dogs as they need an adequate diet with correct nutrition. You must follow vet guidelines for the good health of your pet.