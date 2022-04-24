Hypoglycemia is another term for low levels of blood sugar. Diabetics often experience low levels of blood glucose. Various medicines, too much alcohol intake, hormonal deficiencies, or any critical ailments may also result in hypoglycemia without diabetes.

Consumption of food elevates one’s blood sugar levels. Yet, individuals who are hypoglycemic may produce more insulin than required while they consume food. This too much insulin causes a drop in their blood glucose levels. Diabetics must frame a diabetic diet chart for themselves as per their physical fitness and the extent of the ailment.

What to have on waking up

A person must have a small meal the moment it is possible after getting up. A good breakfast must contain enough protein and complex carbs. This may include scrambled eggs. In addition, a person can try these:

plain Greek yogurt in combination with oatmeal, berries, or honey

a slice of whole-grain bread, hard-boiled eggs, and a pinch of dalchini (studies show that dalchini might aid in lowering blood sugar)

one serving of oatmeal (that too, steel-cut). For example, this oatmeal packs protein. Also, people combine it with blueberries, agave, or sunflower seeds.

Other important points to remember

Moreover, a person must be aware of his or her intake of juices. It is better to adhere to 100% juice varieties free of sweeteners. Also, it is important to limit consumption to four to six ounces. Dilute the juice using water or opt for a glass of water with lemon in its place.

Steel-cut oatmeal also contains a lower GI value in comparison to other types of oatmeal. Furthermore, it comprises rich amounts of soluble fiber. Soluble fiber aids in delaying the absorption of carbs. And this aids in keeping a person’s blood glucose stable. A person must ensure to opt for a type having no extra sugar or corn syrup.

Likewise, caffeine might have an impact on the blood sugar level. Herbal tea or decaffeinated coffee might be one’s best choice for a hot breakfast beverage. It is important to speak about caffeine consumption with a doctor.

Mid-morning snack

Fruits form a nourishing mid-morning snack. Fruits are rich in fiber content. And, offer useful vitamins and minerals. Also, they comprise natural sugars for energy. People can combine fruit with healthful fat or protein to maintain their fullness. Also, it helps to keep their blood sugar level even. A fibrous, whole-grain carb with protein or healthy fat makes a great option for diabetics.

People can go for these healthy mid-morning snack alternatives:

banana and some nuts or seeds

small apple combined with cheddar cheese

can of tuna, some whole grain crackers, with a glass of low-fat milk

a portion of whole-grain toast using a hummus spread

Lunch plan

Here are a few ideas for lunch plans:

a green salad made using vegetables, chicken, tomatoes, or chickpeas.

a baked sweet potato, a portion of grilled fish, and some salad of cooked vegetables.

All potatoes have a direct impact on the levels of blood sugar. However, a few have less impact in comparison to others. White russet potatoes have the highest GI value, then boiled white potatoes, and then the sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes contain rich antioxidants useful in controlling insulin levels.

Mid-afternoon snack

Mid-afternoon snack is the best time to take complex carbs. The digestion of complex carbs occurs slowly. This implies they deliver sugar slowly and gradually. And, this may aid in maintaining the levels of blood sugars.

Complex carbohydrates can be:

legumes

whole-wheat bread

brown rice

broccoli

Mid-afternoon snacks may be:

one cup of brown rice combined with kidney beans

sugar-free variety of peanut butter topped on a whole-wheat bread

vegetables and hummus

What to consume before exercising?

Exercise reduces blood glucose levels. Hence, it is a must to consume a snack before workouts. Before exercising, it is important to take a high-protein snack with carbs. Good options can be:

Greek yogurt with berries

peanut butter topped on a whole-grain bread

fruit and crackers

some nuts and raisins

apple with peanut butter

Just ensure not to have a large meal before working out. Add in a glass of water, as well.

Dinner plan

It is good to keep the evening meal as small as other meals. Dinner time is the best time to have some complex carbs and protein. An easy-to-prepare quinoa and lentil soup offers both nutrients. Moreover, it is tasty and filling.

Bedtime snack

Consuming a light snack near bedtime helps in maintaining the sugar levels during the night-time hours. Go for these options:

a no-sugar veggie smoothie

a low-sugar, high-protein brand of Greek yogurt in the combination of berries and walnuts

Don’t let low blood sugars strain you down! A proper diabetic diet chart is a strong approach to keeping your body in fine shape. If a person is inclined to hypoglycemia, just take care of some basics: