It Was Tough to Narrow Down My Search

Looking for a home takes time, especially when there are a number of great options to decide between! It took a lot of careful consideration on my part, but eventually, I chose the perfect place for my needs. The other choices were fantastic, but the pool was a gamechanger—there’s nothing quite as rewarding as taking a cool, refreshing dip on a warm summer day!

Why This House is Just Right

As soon as everything was said and done, I hurried to pack all of my belongings on a U-Haul and start the moving process. I’ve always wanted a swimming pool, and this one happens to be huge—it’ll be so exciting to swim laps and tan during the hottest days of the year!

What’s more, the house is perfectly secluded and has a long, pretty fence that spans the home’s entire perimeter. There is also a row of shrubbery that adds extra privacy. The view beyond the fence is also gorgeous—it is a heavily forested area that just begs me to take relaxing walks and go birdwatching!

It was a difficult process to settle on this house, but all of the efforts have been worth it. I couldn’t be happier with my decision!

I’m Going to Decorate with a Modern Flair

The first time I walked through the house, I thought hard about how to decorate it. I envisioned a modern flair, but there is a lot of work to do if I want to bring that desire to life. The house is on the older side and will need some serious work to look up to date.

The kitchen has a very comfortable retro look, but I’m more inspired by contemporary designs that include white wood and gray marble. I am also planning to sell a lot of my old furniture and buy fresher pieces that match my vision. Lastly, I’m going to hang up some art and buy colorful houseplants to make everything feel cozy, inviting, and natural!

Listening to My Favorite Podcast During the Move

As tiring and stressful as the move was, I got to enjoy my favorite podcast during the back-and-forth drives. It is a true-crime show that keeps me on the edge of my seat, but it’s also relaxing—the host’s voice is so deep and smooth! The podcast was like a best friend, keeping me entertained the whole time. I wouldn’t have gotten through the move without it!

I Got a Facelift Beforehand for a Fresh Start

About a month before I began house-hunting, I decided to visit a plastic surgeon and got a mini facelift. My wrinkles had recently become more apparent than ever, and my cheeks were sagging I needed a pick-me-up! After the procedure, I looked and felt more refreshed than I had in a long time. What a good way to get a fresh start!

With a more rejuvenated face, it’ll be a lot easier to befriend my new neighbors, and I’ll also be able to socialize with much more confidence. This is the version of myself that I love the most, and thankfully, the results of the procedure will last at least another 10 years!

Spending Time with My Family During the Move

Spending time with my family kept me sane during the moving process. I could never have gotten through it alone! My children were there to help me haul some of the heavier boxes, chairs, and pieces of furniture. During our breaks, I took them out to get lunch and ice cream, and on the last day, we went mini golfing to celebrate and blow off steam.

Everything has come together wonderfully, and I couldn’t be more thankful for everyone’s effort. Everyone knows just how difficult and time-consuming switching houses are!