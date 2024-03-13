Technology has revolutionized the way food companies, supermarkets, and restaurants do business. Automated order fulfillment processes, digital tracking tools, online ordering apps, and inventory management software are only a few of the options at their disposal. Of course, not all technology revolves around the online world. Some of it works quietly behind the scenes to provide countless benefits. That’s certainly the case with individual quick-freezing technology. Though it doesn’t necessarily get the attention it deserves, it can give food companies numerous advantages.

Longer Shelf Life

IQF technology certainly extends foods’ shelf lives well beyond their normal limits. Also known as flash freezing, this process quickly takes foods from fresh to frozen solid, so bacteria, parasites, and other microorganisms don’t have a chance to grow and multiply. That greatly reduces the risk of spoilage and makes foods last far longer than they would otherwise.

Longer shelf lives can help companies reduce waste and all the losses that come along with it. In terms of food safety, flash-frozen items can last indefinitely as long as they’re handled and stored properly. That means a complete IQF burger line could help a company keep its products safe and ready for customers to order for years if need be.

Maintaining Taste and Quality

IQF technology also maintains foods’ taste and quality. Conventional freezing may inhibit bacteria growth and make foods last longer, but it also comes with a few problems. One of those is detracting from quality and taste. During traditional freezing, the moisture in foods is converted into large ice crystals, which causes a certain amount of damage. With flash freezing, the ice crystals that form in foods are smaller, so they don’t destroy foods’ natural flavors and textures. At the same time, IQF technology prevents foods from sticking together while they’re freezing.

Preserving Nutritional Value

Flash freezing preserves nutritional value as well. Fresh foods quickly begin to deteriorate. That affects their appearance, taste, and texture. It also destroys many of the nutrients fresh foods have to offer. With IQF technology, that deterioration comes to an abrupt halt. As such, nutrients remain intact until the foods are thawed and used. Many people are concerned with nutrition these days, even when they dine out or choose frozen foods. Flash-frozen foods give them the vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other nutrients they’re looking for.

Improved Safety

IQF technology also greatly improves food safety. As mentioned earlier, it stops microorganisms from growing in foods, so there’s far less risk of contamination. Since foods are frozen quickly with minimal handling involved, there’s less risk of germs being transferred from employees to products as well. Food safety regulations are constantly changing and becoming more stringent, and flash freezing can help companies meet those requirements. Beyond that, providing safer products helps food companies maintain their reputations and customers’ trust.

Making the Most of IQF Technology

Numerous changes have come to the food industry over the years. IQF technology is one of the most versatile and beneficial. It allows food companies to preserve the natural taste, texture, and nutritional value of their products. It also reduces waste by giving foods longer shelf lives and improves safety by preventing microorganisms from growing in foods. With IQF technology, food companies can foster customer trust and maintain their reputations for providing quality products. They can even take advantage of this technology to expand and diversify their product lines.