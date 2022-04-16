CCIE, fully known as Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert, is an expert certification launched by Cisco in 1993. It is recognized as the most authoritative certification in the IT industry and the top certification in the field of global networking.

Obtaining CCIE certificate their online shop proves that your technology has reached the expert level and is recognized and affirmed by the industry. It is also a symbol of honor and an embodiment of your self-worth. Obtaining CCIE certificate has become the dream of every network technician.

How to take the CCIE certification exam? The value of CCIE certification is so high that the exam is naturally very difficult. Although the lower level CCNA and CCNP certification have Chinese exam questions, because there is no Chinese question dump, we generally recommend candidates to take the English exam directly.

CCIE certification requires an all English exam because of its higher level in the Cisco certification system, and there are no Chinese exam questions. CCIE certification exam is divided into written computer exam and lab experimental exam.

The main learning contents of CCIE written exam include IE exam dictionary, deploying VPN network, advanced routing features, deploying multicast network, etc.

In the CCIE Lab part, the main learning contents include TS (Troubleshooting), DIAG (Diagnosis) and CFG (Configuration), which are divided into two training stages.

How to prepare for the all English exam? Don’t be intimidated by the all English exam. As long as you follow the guidance of the teacher step by step, understand the knowledge points of CCIE and lay a solid foundation, you will find that the English questions you see in the exam are related to familiar knowledge points and vocabulary you have mastered in the SPOTO CCIE certification training. You can easily understand the questions. English is not an obstacle to obtaining CCIE certificate. The important thing is that you should follow the right teachers, choose the right courses, and have perseverance in order to get twice the result with half the effort.

Here are some learning suggestions:

Be mentally prepared. Generally, you have to study hard for at least 6 – 9 months, or even longer. One month before the exam, you must devote yourself to preparing for the exam.

Choose the most suitable learning direction according to your personal situation. CCIE includes the following technical directions: routing and switching, voice, security, service provider, service provider operation, wireless and storage.

Read and practice a lot to familiarize yourself with Cisco technologies and products. CCIE is an expert certification, so you should become an expert in relevant technical fields.

Prepare books and learning materials for the written exam. CCIE certification website provides a catalogue of books you should read. Careful reading and learning will provide you with a solid theoretical foundation.

For each knowledge point, you should know its principle. Be good at summarizing, which can help you find the problem quickly when you encounter similar problems in the exam. At the same time, it will also be a valuable asset in your career.

For every requirement in the exam, you should read and understand it carefully, and don’t miss every modifier. In case of unknown words, you can ask the examiner for help to ensure a complete understanding of the question. When a requirement is configured, exam and debug it immediately. Avoid affecting other due to the wrong configuration of this function.

Memorize the port number used by common network protocols. Based on the OSI model, develop a structured habit of troubleshooting. According to the appearance of errors, you can start from the bottom or the top.

Read also: How do I prepare for CCIE Enterprise infrastructure lab