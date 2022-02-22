If you’re considering the IB program to get into a competitive university, the short answer is yes. The IB program is a global education curriculum that is designed to be challenging and provide a diverse, global perspective. Most IB students arrive at university well-prepared. Let’s take a look at the benefits.

What is the IB Program and How is it Different?

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IB) is a comprehensive academic curriculum designed for the needs of a global world. Originally developed for mobile students who lived in different countries as the children of foreign diplomats and other political figures, the program has gained a lot of notoriety and is now available in more than 140 countries around the world.

The IB program is focused on creating a better world by fostering intercultural understanding, respect, and a drive for learning. This academic program is independent of government and national systems and focuses on balancing local and global contexts to develop worldly students. The skills that the IB program provides are becoming increasingly important in our knowledge-based society that is becoming more globalized every day.

Characteristics of IB Learners

Students who complete the IB program develop many foundational skills that will serve them well in college as well as in their future careers. These skills are often desired by top universities making many IB graduates ideal candidates.

IB learners tend to:

Develop exceptional critical thinking skills and become good at solving complex problems.

Adopt a self-driven work ethic and seek out academic challenges and opportunities for growth.

Be fluent in multiple languages with a higher level of cultural awareness, helping add diverse perspectives to any conversation.

Be agile and prepared to engage with a globalized, rapidly changing world.

How the IB Program Develops Learners for University Success

The IB program focuses on two attributes that set students up for future success at the university level. The first attribute is a cross-disciplinary study that offers a wide range of exposure to different subjects to build well-rounded foundation skills in collaboration, critical thinking, and research. The second attribute is the development of a strong work ethic. Students are continually encouraged to take responsibility for their own learning which creates self-motivated individuals.

IB students learn to:

Be curious and ask challenging questions rather than accept information as it is given to them.

Think critically and apply knowledge to different contexts for practical real-world application.

Develop strong research skills.

Master the English language (the global language of business) or another secondary language that broadens their communication skills.

The Bottom Line

Most universities, including the most competitive in the world, recognize the IB program has a strong academic experience that produces high-quality learners. These students are often the most prepared to tackle rigorous university programs like MIT, Harvard, Standard, Yale, and Princeton. At most universities, the acceptance rate of IB Diploma students is two to three times higher than their general acceptance rate. There’s no doubt that the rigor of the IB program can be a good way to get into your university program of choice if you are dedicated and up to the task of seeing it all the way through.