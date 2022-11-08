It’s not uncommon to find yourself looking for someone who can fix a slow water heater. Unfortunately, from time to time, water heaters have reduced heating capacity than their true potential. Several reasons could be behind this problem, including sediment buildup, water heater failure, or other possible causes.

If you are struggling with a slow-heating water heater in your home, hire an expert plumber to handle it. But first, you must know about some possible reasons behind the reduced capacity of your water heater. Some of these reasons include the following:

It’s common to notice that water heaters are constructed of a metal casing. Metal casings are used for building water heaters because these materials can make the heaters durable, long lasting, and efficient. However, this metal casing could also cause sediment to build up inside the tank. This sediment could, in turn, reduce the heating capacity of your water heater and will be noticed in reduced flow rate.

Insulation Needs Replacement

There is no hard and fast rule to know exactly when you should replace your home’s water heater insulation. However, due to continuous use, insulation inside the water heater is eventually worn out. When this happens, the water entering the hot tank will not be insulated, reducing the heating rate. Poor insulation results in a slow hot water supply in your home.

Inspection Needed

Like any other appliance, your home’s heater needs a proper inspection from time to time to ensure it works properly. Once you know the cause, you can hire JTM Plumbing and Drain near Gretna to troubleshoot it. For example, if you find bubbles inside the tank, then immediately check for possible leaks and fix them before they get severe and affect your stove’s performance.

The Thermostat Needs to be Checked

The water heater’s thermostat is responsible for the actual functionality of your water heater. The thermostat regulates the heating capacity and can check if the heater has any issues like overheating. If you find that your water heater is not heating as it used to, there could be several reasons, including the thermostat malfunctioning.

Tank is Energy Wasting

A slow hot water supply also indicates that the tank needs to be replaced or repaired on time. If your water tank is wasting heat energy, your existing water heater tank will have reduced heating capacity.

You Have a Dirty Water Pipe

You will most likely notice that the water heater’s heating capacity is reduced when the water pipe on your street gets dirty. This is because as long as the pipe’s mechanism remains clean, so does the inside of your hot water tank. However, occasionally, you will notice reduced heating capacity if your line gets dirty sometimes.

If you notice any issue in your home, you should immediately get it checked by a certified plumber to know what it would require and when to get it fixed or replaced.