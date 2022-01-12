Keely Rose is a 24-year-old American adult film actress from Los Angeles, California. She debuted in the adult film industry in 2020 with a well-known Talent Agency, ‘Motley Models’.

Keely Rose’s Bio

Little is known about Keely Rose and her personal life. However, here are some things about the adult film entertainer.

As has been said before, Keely Rose is from Los Angeles, California. She is a Caucasian with a zodiac sign of Gemini. Her hair color is reddish-brown while her eye color is brown. Keely Rose is 5 ft 4 inches tall with a weight of 57 kilograms. She possesses a gorgeous figure. Her vital statistics are 32-26-36.

The 24-year-old is a non-vegetarian who loves traveling and dancing.

Nothing is known about Keely Rose’s parents, siblings, or boyfriend. Her marital status is not unknown either. This is because she tries to keep her personal life away from the public as much as possible.

Moreover, Keely Rose is not a social media maniac. She doesn’t have a popularly known Instagram, Twitter or Facebook handle.