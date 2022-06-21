As a homeowner, maintaining the health of your house becomes your responsibility. While things like painting, changing décor, or repairing faucet leaks can seem quick fixes or less burdensome, you may avoid areas like a foundation for several reasons. However, the foundation is an integral part of the structure that remains hidden from your eyes but plays a critical role in providing strength to your dwelling. Unfortunately, some foundational challenges can be too much to handle, and you cannot do anything about them without professional support. That’s why you need to keep a check on them from the start to prevent any significant headaches later. Here are some insights to guide you in this matter.

Recognizing the signs of damage to the foundation

Foundation issues in new homes

When analyzing the foundation repair measures your new home may require, you can invest in waterproofing options that will not allow the water to get into the foundation of your property. Common signs of foundation damage in a new property may include foul smell, misaligned doors and windows, and moisture.

Foundation issues in an older home (five years or so)

Once you’ve spent some time in a place, you may start overlooking the symptoms of damage. But not paying attention to them can only aggravate the situation. Usually, many homes develop signs of cracked walls and floors and bowing walls. The foundation supports the weight of the house, and when damaged, the house can start to shift and settle. It can lead to cracks in walls and make them bow. If you see a bowing wall, you must have it checked by a professional right away. You can seek help from someone like Dalinghaus Construction Inc of Irvine to understand the situation better.

Foundation issues in a ten-year-old house

Some foundation problems grow over time and cause a massive blow to the property as they reach their peak. You can count issues like flooding, sinking concrete, and settling crawls. No matter how expert you are in your DIY skills, matters involving settling of crawlspace require professional intervention. Settling is a process that occurs in newly poured concrete crawlspaces. When the soil underneath the concrete settles, concrete may crack and sink as well. If this happens, it is vital to have the crawlspace professionally assessed and repaired as soon as possible. Otherwise, the problem will only worsen, leading to severe structural damage.

The foundation repair process

Foundation repair can be a multi-step process involving assessing the damage, designing a repair plan, and executing the same. The contractors will account for the type of damage, its extent, and the best way to repair it. Repairing may involve patching cracks, jacking the foundation, or installing support piers. After completing the work, they will monitor everything to ensure the foundation is stable.

A healthy foundation stands for structural integrity. Without a strong foundation, your home could collapse. That’s why it’s so essential to maintain it. As a habit, you can implement certain things from the beginning. Make sure there is no water pooling around your foundation. If there is, redirect the water away from your foundation with gutters. Look for signs of damage, such as cracks in your walls and floors, and repair them. Having your foundation inspected by a professional every few years is also a good practice.