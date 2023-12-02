Hemo or hemodialysis is a dialysis treatment given to patients with failed kidneys. The therapy helps clean blood. During this procedure, tubes are attached to your body to move blood to the machine for filtering through a dialyzer. The filter eliminates waste and excess fluid from the blood and pushes the cleaned blood back into your body. The doctor connects the blood vessels to the dialyzer through vascular access. Creating this entry point requires minor surgery. When the treatment begins, a technician inserts two needles in the arm via the vascular access: one facilitates blood flow into the machine and the other back to the body.

Types of vascular access

Vascular access can be three types: arteriovenous fistula, AV graft, and catheter. The safest option is AV fistula because of fewer risks of blood clotting and infections. In this, a doctor chooses the non-dominant arm for artery and vein connection. The fistula procedure usually happens 2-3 months before the dialysis so that it heals and accommodates needles well. The next suitable choice is AV graft. Infection and clotting risks are higher here. In this method, surgery is conducted to attach a plastic tube to the vein and artery under the skin in the arm two or three weeks before the dialysis.

Lastly, doctors can use a catheter or a plastic tube of a Y-shape that connects to one large vein inside the body, and the other protrudes through the skin. Scarring, infection, and blood clotting risks will be more here. A catheter can be venous or tunneled type. A venous catheter can be recommendable in the case of immediate dialysis. However, a tunneled catheter is safer and used longer than a venous one.

Hemo can be done at home or a dialysis center. Many people nowadays opt for in-center treatment to avoid the hassle of traveling and associated exertion. Plus, a well-staffed facility can provide the proper care to the patient while ensuring safety and security.

Things to know about hemodialysis treatment

This procedure takes three to four hours to complete. A patient may need to undergo this process three times per week. The frequency of dialysis, however, depends on various considerations, such as kidney health, fluid and waste accumulation in the body, weight, and height. Tracking body weight is a critical measure to know the amount of water in the body. A poor kidney will retain excess water. Hence, one must maintain their dry weight, the body weight measured after each treatment. A doctor can guide you about the appropriate body weight. Experts recommend that daily weight monitoring is essential for hemodialysis patients. If it is more or less than usual, you must let your doctor know. Weight management often gets affected if someone fails to follow their diet plans and medicines.

In-center dialysis allows you to undergo this treatment under the supervision of expert staff. You can ask professionals any questions or doubts for clarity. They provide all support to ensure a hassle-free experience with this demanding procedure.

