Are you ready to wear your leather jacket and be the star of the party? But wait! What is that flakiness at the hem of the leather jacket? Has the leather jacket become crinkled and dull? Well, if you are worried about the fading glamour of your leather jacket, then it is time to pay your leather jacket some much-needed attention. Maintaining and taking care of leather jackets may require professional assistance, especially if the jacket has become stiff, flaky, squeaky, or distorted in shape and size. However, if you would rather clean and maintain your leather jacket at home, then read the leather jacket maintenance guide to get set to cleaning and rejuvenating your precious leather jackets.

How to wash and dry leather jackets?

Washing leather jackets can be tricky. The process is not the same as that of washing ordinary clothes. Washing the leather jacket in a washing machine is a bad idea as the agitation may ruin the natural oils of leather and make the jacket dry and flaky. Soak a piece of cloth in soapy water and then wipe the jacket to get rid of dirt and grime. If there are stains, then pre-treat the stains with baking soda or cornstarch powder before wiping the jacket with a damp cloth. Do not immerse the jacket in water as water damages leather over time. Use blotting towels to blot out the dampness after wiping the leather jacket.

Never wash your leather jackets in washing machines. Instead, use conditioners to treat the leather jacket and maintain the quality of leather. Standard methods of dry cleaning are not suitable for leather jackets either. For dry cleaning your leather jacket, take it to a professional dry cleaner.

Ways to solve the most common problems of leather jackets

Dryness of leather

If the leather jacket seems too dry then apply a leather conditioner to the jacket to replenish the natural oils of the leather. Store the jacket in a cool and dry place away from sunlight to make sure that the leather jacket does not become dry and flaky.

Flakiness of the jacket

Keep a leather conditioner handy to do away with the flakiness of the leather jacket. The sealant or the outer coating of the leather jacket often tends to become flaky with time. Smear the jacket with a conditioner to resolve such issues.

Appearance of cracks

If the dryness of the jacket persists then cracks start to appear. If the crack becomes too deep then restoration of the leather jacket may become impossible. It is therefore important to protect the leather jacket against excessive dryness and cracks by using leather conditioners. Please make sure to hang the leather jacket in the wardrobe on a robust hanger to protect it against humidity or dryness of weather.

Do away with bad odors

If your leather jacket smells of chemicals then smear it with a thick layer of baking soda. Let the soda sit for about 24 hours. Remove the soda and then wash the jacket to get rid of the chemical odor.

Hand Washes the leather jacket with a mild detergent powder and water to do away with the stink of sweat and body odor.

Invest in a leather cleaner of good quality to get rid of unpleasant fishy smells.

If the jacket smells of smoke, then all that you need is a solution of water and plain vinegar. Dip a sponge in the solution and wipe the jacket with the soaked sponge to eliminate the smoky odor.

You may also use the solution of water and vinegar to get rid of the smell of mildew and mold.

Take care of the stiffness

Leather jackets become stiff with excessive use. Use leather conditioners to do away with the stiffness. A new leather jacket may seem squeaky especially if its weight is heavy. Treat the squeakiness with leather conditioners as well.

Smoothen out the wrinkles

A wrinkly leather jacket looks ugly. Pull the leather jacket gently to stretch out the wrinkles. Hang the jacket near the shower to dampen the jacket. Wipe the jacket dry with tissue paper and the wrinkles will disappear.

Conclusion

Maintaining leather jackets is not easy. However, it is crucial to maintain the quality as leather jackets are costly. If you notice any sign of damage, then treat it immediately instead of waiting for the damage to spread all over the jackets. Always remember to store the jacket in a cool and dry place to prevent exposure to harsh sunlight and pollution. Hire expert dry cleaning services offered by professionals to make sure that the leather jacket lasts long.