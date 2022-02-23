If you are wrongfully dismissed from work, not provided with proper accommodation/wagers, or been harassed at the workplace, an employment lawyer can help you seek justice in every case. These are experts in the field of employment law, and they can help you get compensated or fight for rights in case of misdemeanors happen at your workplace.

If you’re an employer, it’s worth looking at these resources before you find yourself embroiled in court proceedings. Employment lawyers offer many legal services, some of which may not be so obvious to the average person. Few such services are detailed here.

Fighting Redundancies

If you’ve been laid off from your job, there’s lots of help available from employment lawyers. They can help you in calculating your severance package and settlement amount. You do not have to settle for any single dollar less than what you rightfully deserve. An employment lawyer will help you represent your best case in court in such cases and get reasonable compensation from your company or firm.

Protection Against Sexual Harassment

Sexual harassment in the workplace is a prevalent problem, particularly to women. Laws for protecting workers against discrimination/harassment are constantly evolving, thanks to the efforts of employment lawyers who campaign for better working conditions and the rights of workers at workplaces. If you are being sexually harassed at your workplace, you must seek employment lawyers’ advice without wasting time. These experts can help you file a complaint and conduct investigations against the harassers.

Prepare Settlement Agreements

If your company or employer has shut down and you’ve lost your job, there may still be ways to get compensated by filing a lawsuit against them. With good employment lawyers for legal advice, you can get help in cases related to:

Misconduct At Workplace

Sexual Harassment

Failure To Accommodation

Unfair Dismissal From Employment

An employment lawyer will help you file a suit and negotiate a settlement agreement. They’ll use their years of experience to negotiate the best compensation possible for you.

Representation In Union Disputes

If you are working in a unionized company, the chances are that you belong to a union too. If there’s an internal dispute between the employer and union, or an outside dispute with a rival company, an employment lawyer can help both parties reach reconciliation outside the court. A lawyer has years of experience in representing both companies and unions.

Representation In Breach Of Contract Cases

In a breach of contract case, a team member must sue the employer because they have not kept their part of the agreement. An employment lawyer will be able to provide expert advice and conduct negotiations with your employer in such a case, ensuring the best compensation possible for you.

Employment lawyers can help you fight for your rights, whether you’re an employer or team member. They are experts in employment law and have years of experience under their belt. They can help you get compensated if you’ve been wrongfully terminated or harassed at workplaces, as well as ensure that employees are protected against discrimination and harassment.