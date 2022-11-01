The job market is in an interesting state now. Since there are many unfilled positions, employers have an urgent requirement for providing advantages and salaries that are not just generous but also competitive.

The way in which most people are recruiting the best talent is by providing fringe advantages on the competitive salary. Here in this article, we will delve into managing the payroll's fringe benefits.

Understanding the fringe advantages

A fringe benefit is an extra compensation that the employers provide the employees. It gets provided by the strategy for motivating, recruiting, and retaining skilled workers. A few companies provide it to every employee, and some keep it mostly at the executive level.

You can come across a few fringe advantages in the usual hiring package. It can include tuition help, health insurance, childcare reimbursement, gym membership, employee discounts, and stock choices. There are a few fringe advantages and perks that get provided as well. It varies from one company to the other and the offerings the company thinks their employees might love most.

Does the law need fringe benefits?

Most fringe advantages are optional and get used to retaining and recruiting the best talent. That aside, based on the company size and the total number of your employees, you will come across specific fringe advantages required by the law. All these needs stay in the right place for securing the employees just in case they get dismissed from their work or fall ill. Some of the instances comprise the following:

The worker’s compensation

The insurance for unemployment

Medical and family leave

Health insurance

Can you tax the fringe advantages?

Generally, the fringe advantages get included in the gross earnings of the employee. Hence, it gets subjected to income tax withholding as well as employment taxes. That aside, the fringe advantage seems taxable and it can show itself in the W-2 of the employer. Also, the amount that needs to appear happens to be the fair market value of each advantage. That aside, the employer can decide on the amount by researching the retail cost of a similar service or item, for instance, making use of the number or a health club membership, despite successfully negotiating the group rate.

Finally, it is necessary to keep in mind what the IRS says! It says that the total amount that should get added by an employer for the advantage is the amount using which the fair market value of the advantages is more compared to the sum of all that the employee paid for it, along with the amount excluded by the law. Hence, it is necessary to include the help of a company that helps with the payroll and paychecks to manage the fringe benefits better.