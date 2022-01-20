Marcela Basteri (born 1946 in Carrara, died 1986), was a renowned Italian actress and model who was the ex-wife of Luis Gallego Sánchez, a Spanish singer, and mother of Mexican musician, Luis Miguel. She is also the mother of Alejandro Gallego Basteri, a businessman, and Sergio Gallego Basteri, who is currently missing, with no sign of her whereabouts.

Marcela Basteri: Facts You Should Know

Biography

Marcela Basteri was born in 1946, in the Italian city of Carrara, Tuscany. She married Spanish singer and songwriter, Luisito Rey in the early 1970s, and the two eventually emigrated to San Juan de Puerto Rico, where their son Luis Miguel was born. Luis Miguel began his career as a young performer in Mexico, then got US citizenship as a result of his birth in Puerto Rico, and then moved to Veracruz, Mexico, with his entire family.

Missing

Since Marcela’s whereabouts are unknown, there have been various theories concerning her disappearance that have sparked debate. She vanished in 1986, and numerous theories have circulated since then, but her family has remained deafeningly silent. She was claimed to be missing a portion of her right hand’s little finger.

Others claimed she died as a result of other circumstances. According to Rosa, one of Luis Miguel’s aunts, Marcela suffocated and lost a lot of blood when she had sexual relations, without the knowledge of Luisito Rey and his children.

Marcela had decided to return to her birthplace of Carrara, Italy, in 1986, taking their youngest boy with her. She met her future husband, Luisito Rey, in Spain, and told her aunt Adua Basteri about her desire to visit her son Luis Miguel in Mexico. She unexpectedly vanished, however.

Marcela was allegedly duped into attending a party by alleged drug trafficking criminals, according to other accounts. According to reports, these antisocial individuals planned an event in the Mexican city of Chihuahua, and her life was cut short in the middle of a fight with the police. Another cousin of Marcela’s testified that she is alive and was abducted by the Italian mafia, because her cousin had requested assistance in rescuing her, according to certain published accounts.

According to a close friend of Marcela’s, another uncorroborated witness claims that Luisito Rey ordered his wife slain. According to the allegations of several family members of Luis Miguel in Italy, the alleged murder had some coincidences; it is believed that Marcela and Luis’ marriage had become strained. This was owing to news that was revealed in 2009, in which José Juan Arias, who is a Puerto Rican businessman, purported to be the biological father of Luis Miguel, after ten years, and challenged him to take a DNA test to prove his claim.

Even though this had not been established yet, it was rejected by Luis Miguel, who did not undertake any genetic testing. The Puerto Rican publisher “Guardiola,” which sparked speculation regarding the businessman’s fatherhood, issued a book titled “Luis Miguel is My Son,” in which he allegedly describes his association with Basteri when the Puerto Rican producer, Alfred D’ Herger, took Luisito Rey to the island.