Our firm is dedicated to offering meticulous defense to our clients, whether they face misdemeanor charges or more serious felony accusations. We approach every case with a thorough investigation, a clear understanding of Maryland statutes and precedents, and a tenacious commitment to achieving the best possible outcome for our clients. Our aim is to ensure that your rights are protected and that your voice is heard throughout the legal proceedings.

Understanding Maryland Criminal Law

In this section, we will explore the specific criminal charges in Maryland, the steps of the criminal defense process, and some of the key legal terms used in Maryland’s criminal justice system.

Key Criminal Charges in Maryland

Maryland’s criminal laws designate a wide array of offenses, each carrying varying degrees of severity, from misdemeanors to felonies. Some common criminal charges include:

Traffic Offenses : These often involve driving under the influence (DUI), where a person operates a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) over the legal limit.

Theft : Actions such as taking someone’s property without permission fall under theft, which can range from petty theft to grand larceny depending on the value of the stolen items.

Assault : This involves causing or attempting to cause bodily harm to another, with or without a weapon.

Domestic Violence : Acts of violence or abuse within a domestic setting are taken very seriously and can include assault, threats, and other forms of manipulation or control.

Drug Crimes : Possession, distribution, and manufacturing of controlled substances are all prosecutable offenses, with the severity depending on the type and amount of the drug.

Burglary : Illegally entering a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime, particularly theft, is classified as burglary.

Robbery : Combining theft with violence or the threat of violence, robbery is a grave offense that escalates in seriousness if a weapon is used.

Sex Crimes : This encompasses offenses like sexual assault and rape, which are prosecuted rigorously due to their severe impact on victims.

Murder : The unlawful killing of another person, ranging from manslaughter to first-degree murder, depending on premeditation and other factors.

Fraud : Involves deception for personal gain or to cause financial loss to others.

The Criminal Defense Process

Understanding the steps of the criminal defense process is crucial for anyone facing charges. Here is a brief overview:

Arrest : The process often begins with an arrest based on probable cause. Charging : The state files charges against the defendant. Arraignment : The defendant is formally presented with the charges and enters a plea. Discovery : Both parties exchange evidence and information related to the case. Pleas : Opportunities arise for plea bargaining, where charges may be reduced. Trial : If no plea is accepted, the case goes to trial for a judge or jury to determine guilt. Sentencing : Guilty verdicts lead to sentencing, where penalties are imposed according to the law. Appeal : Defendants have the right to appeal a conviction or sentence they believe to be unjust.

Important Legal Terms to Know

In the context of criminal law, several legal terms are crucial to comprehend:

Felony : A heinous offense that is typically punished by death or more than a year in jail. Examples include murder and robbery.

Misdemeanor : Less severe than felonies, misdemeanors carry lighter sentences, often involving shorter jail time, fines, or community service.

Probable Cause : sufficient cause, supported by the available information, to suspect that a crime has been committed or that a particular piece of property is linked to one.

Arraignment : A court proceeding in which the charges are read to the defendant, and a plea is entered.

Plea Bargain : An agreement between the defendant and prosecutor where the defendant agrees to plead guilty in exchange for certain concessions from the prosecutor.

Selecting a Criminal Defense Attorney

When facing charges in Maryland, particularly Anne Arundel County, choosing a seasoned criminal defense attorney is crucial for the best legal representation. Below we outline the essential considerations for hiring legal counsel.

What to Look for in an Attorney

When evaluating potential defense attorneys, it’s necessary to assess their educational background, ensuring they possess a J.D. from an accredited institution, ideally with connections to the University of Maryland. Active membership in the Maryland Bar is a fundamental requirement, signifying that they are licensed and authorized to practice law within the state. Look specifically for a lawyer who has:

A solid track record of handling criminal cases

Positive reviews from past clients

Experience as an assistant state’s attorney, as this often reflects a thorough understanding of both sides of the courtroom

Respectable rapport with law enforcement and the judiciary

The Role of Experience and Success in Criminal Defense

Choosing a defense attorney with a proven success rate is critical. The outcomes of their previous cases can serve as a barometer for how they may handle your criminal defense. Ensure the attorney has ample experience in criminal defense, especially in cases similar to yours. Their past success not only speaks to their expertise but can also:

Build confidence in their ability to represent and defend you effectively

Provide insights about their litigation style and courtroom strategy

Understanding the Costs and Appeal Process

Navigating the costs associated with hiring a criminal defense lawyer is a transparent element of decision-making. You should expect a detailed breakdown of their fee structure, including:

Cost Type Description Retainer Fee An upfront cost to secure the attorney’s services Hourly Rate Charges incurred for each hour spent on your case Case-Related Expenses Additional outlays for administrative or incidental expenditures

It’s essential to inquire about whether the attorney will support an appeal, should the need arise, and to comprehend the additional costs this entails. Remember, while cost is important, the value of a successful criminal defense often outweighs the price tag of legal fees.