Reports show that the need for effective logistics strategies has surged in over the last several years. On top of its previous growth, it’s expected to more than double by the decade’s end. This ongoing uptick is being fueled by a few key factors, not the least of which are increased e-commerce sales. Many businesses are finding themselves overwhelmed by the growth they’re experiencing. As such, they’re looking for outside intervention to ease the burden.

Partnering With a Logistics Company

For most of those businesses, third-party logistic companies like EASE are the answer. These companies can provide all the support businesses need to help keep their warehousing and shipping needs in check. If you’re considering partnering with a logistics company, the following tips can help you maximize efficiency and make the most of the services they have to offer.

Communication Is Essential

Effective communication is one of the most important factors to keep in mind when working with a logistics company. Give the company a clear breakdown of what you need them to do for you. Explain your specific logistics challenges, timelines, budget, and other key points. If any of your requirements change, be sure to let the logistics company know right away to prevent confusion, unexpected warehousing or shipping issues, and other problems.

Routinely give the logistics company feedback on their services. Let them know where they’re excelling and which areas could use improvement. If you’re not happy with some aspect of the company’s services, it’s important to express your concerns. Otherwise, they have no way of knowing they’re falling short of your expectations. Remember that this goes both ways too. Be open to suggestions from the logistics company regarding ways you can help yourself and them.

Take Advantage of Technology

Secondly, technology is a major key to success. It has inundated numerous aspects of virtually every industry, and logistics is certainly no exception. Look for a logistics company that uses state-of-the-art software systems to streamline their processes and foster efficiency. These companies can use software to keep track of your inventory levels and prevent overstocking and understocking. Solutions are available to improve warehousing strategies; automate stocking, labeling, and distribution processes; streamline shipping routes; and track shipments.

From another perspective, you can use similar solutions to improve efficiency on your end and collaborate more effectively with your logistics partner. Software and other technological innovations can be used to share data, predicted upticks and slowdowns in sales, and information on upcoming promotional events with your logistics company. That, in turn, will keep them abreast of your changing needs. You can use key performance indicators to evaluate your strategies and those of the logistics provider as well. From there, you can give the company more in-depth feedback on its performance.

Plan Ahead

Another way to bolster efficiency is to plan ahead for unexpected problems. Collaborate with your logistics provider to develop strategies for dealing with unfortunate situations. Any number of issues can cause delays in the logistics supply chain. Those include the ever-growing shortage of truck drivers and inclement weather. Insufficient warehouse space and shortages of the parts or raw materials you need to manufacture your products could lead to significant setbacks as well. Working with your logistics provider to create contingency plans for those problems can aid in overcoming them.

Making the Most of Logistics Services

A logistics company is more than just another member of your supply chain; it’s your partner in the increasingly dynamic world of warehousing and shipping. With the right measures in place, it can help you get your products into the hands of waiting customers. Effective communication, technology, and working hand-in-hand with your logistics company can go a long way toward improving efficiency. All the while, be sure to exchange feedback with the company to foster continuous improvements and build contingency plans for unexpected problems.