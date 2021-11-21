Former United States of America first lady, Michelle Obama, announced her debut on Netflix. The series, which is named “Waffles+Monchi,” is a children’s food show. In the front, Obama would travel all over the world with two puppets: Waffle and Monchi.

In the series, two puppet friends dream of becoming chefs and travel worldwide to try new dishes and ingredients alongside well-known chefs, kids, and celebrities. The show starts on March 9, 2021.

Michelle Obama announced the show on Twitter:

“I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called ‘Waffles + Mochi!’ I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world.”

She added, “I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need, cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you’ll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi.”

The show is believed to encourage healthy eating among children. It is an extension of the healthy eating campaign that she launched as the first lady.

The campaign was named “Let’s Move!” It was aimed at ending childhood obesity and promoting healthy eating.

Previously, Michelle and Barack Obama had created a production company, Higher Ground. Through it, they entered an agreement to produce movies and series on Netflix. Michelle also announced a show in 2019, ” Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents.”

A co-creator of the show, Jeremy Kronner, and a producer, Erika Thormahlem, also commented on the show.

“Waffles and Mochi dream of being chefs … and with a little help from Michelle Obama, they go on food adventures all over the world!” they tweeted following Obama’s announcement.

“They come from the land of frozen foods and with the help of friendly new faces, like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms, and homes all over the world.

“Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends.”

Although the show is meant to improve children’s food consumption, it can also be watched by adults. Its dish making is very informative and opens the eye to many diverse dishes from all over the world.