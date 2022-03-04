Miya Melody is a TV character, a public speaker, and a web influencer. He works as the co-host of the Daily Theta television show. During weekdays, SABC 1 airs the adolescent television show. He’s given himself the moniker, “The Sheriff.”

In addition, he is a motivational speaker and a web-based media personality. Using his namesake, Instagram and TikTok accounts, he has been constantly stirring people. The influencer has acquired a sizable following on social media as well. As a teenager, he tends to talk about teenagers and their problems. Here’s everything you need to know about this well-known On-Air Personality.

Miya Melody facts