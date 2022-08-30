When it comes to moving to a retirement home, unless you and your older loved ones have a well-laid-out plan, the process could turn out to be an extremely stressful experience. Your older relatives should feel safe and comfortable during this period.

We have come up with a moving checklist for senior citizens to give them a stress-free and exciting experience.

Moving Checklist

Moving requires a lot of planning, which may lead to frustration when not done correctly. Indeed, we don’t want our parents and grandparents to feel stressed when relocating to a retirement home.

So, it’s advised to follow these moving tips for seniors to ensure a smooth transition for your older loved ones:

Two months before the move

1. Check for ease of mobility

The new home should be spacious to allow your older loved one to move freely. It should be easy to navigate and access different rooms like the kitchen and bathroom.

Even if your loved one is very mobile and agile at present, you should plan for the future – in case they ever develop mobility challenges. Check that the residence has accommodations for accessible designs such as a wheelchair ramp.

2. Get a moving estimate

Two months before moving is a good time to get an estimate of what your move would cost.

Ensure you work with a quality moving company that has great reviews. Also, don’t forget to get a full quote, so you’re not caught by any surprises on the day of moving.

3. Declutter and organize your belongings

This is an essential yet difficult step because it’s usually hard to part with possessions and property that we have had for a long time. But this stage shouldn’t be overlooked as it helps prevent transporting items that are no longer needed to a new home.

You should exercise patience when helping your parents pack, as you’d need to understand their sentimental attachments to some of their possessions. The most sentimental belongings or important family heirlooms can be handed down to a family member for safekeeping. On the other hand, it may be kept in long-term storage where it can easily be assessed.

Another way to make this moving stage easier and more exciting is to invite other family members to help with the packing. It might also be easier to donate or give out some items that aren’t needed anymore when loved ones surround you.

4. Book the movers

On weekends or during high moving seasons, usually summertime, movers get booked very quickly. Hence, you should book your mover as soon as you decide on a moving date.

If you don’t book at the right time, you may not get movers for your exact date of relocating.

One month before the move

1. Make a list

Take an inventory of all valuables going into the new home after discarding or donating unnecessary items. This gives an estimate of the number of boxes you would need for the move.

2. Confirm moving arrangements

Reconfirm your moving arrangements like the date and time. This is to ensure that all the parties involved have their information well straightened out before the day of the relocation.

3. Start the packing process

Often, people miscalculate the time it may take to pack their belongings, so they end up rushing the process and leaving something valuable behind.

To prevent this, get markers and labels as labeling makes packing and unpacking easier. Boxes should be labeled according to their destinations in the new residence.

An important moving checklist for seniors is to start packing the rarely used items first, before moving to the valuables such as jewelry and documents.

4. Get in touch with doctors

Schedule doctor’s appointments before the move. Update prescriptions and note any advice and precautions to be taken during the move.

One week before the move

When following a moving checklist for senior citizens, it is important at this point to speed up your packing process.

1. Pack small items

Small items such as medications, glasses, and other everyday items are often forgotten on moving days, so you should keep them in a small, accessible bag. This way, your loved ones can easily use them during the week while having them together in a place.

Pack an open-first box. This box should contain items that are needed for sleeping and bathroom accommodations. Some required items in this box are flashlights, address books, keys, some cash, and a first aid kit. Boldly label this box as it would come in handy on moving day.

2. Set up a donations pick up

You can ask your older one’s local charity to come to pick up their donations. This saves the effort and time that could be spent packing up other items.

3. Forward the mail

Make arrangements for your parents’ mail to be delivered to their new address. Inform parties like the insurance company, phone company, and others of the address change individually.

One day before the move

Check the final details about the move with your moving company. Get an exact date and time for the moving company’s arrival. Schedule the disconnection of utilities. Check the payment options available.

Moving day

Check that the retirement home is expecting you on that day and that they have someone ready to meet you and your movers. Confirm that you are working with the right moving company. Look for identification and company logos on the movers’ uniforms and trucks. Check that you’re leaving the house in good condition. Also, you should confirm your loved ones didn’t leave any valuable items behind. Thoroughly review the moving documents and ask questions anywhere you are confused before signing. Check the inventory list and keep them with you.

Endnote

Keeping a moving checklist for senior citizens to avoid forgetting any valuables when moving into a new home is crucial. At the same time, it’s essential there’s a good and comfortable residence for your older relatives to move into.

