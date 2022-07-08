It’s no secret that traders are always looking for a great social trading platform to invest in. A platform that is user-friendly offers fair fees, has a good safety score, and overall provides great services in all areas.

One great platform is NAGA. Known for its ease when trading, this social platform also provides great services in all areas such as forex trading, stocks investments, and even cryptocurrency where they use the NAGA Coin.

What is NAGA?

NAGA is a regulated social trading platform that was founded in 2015. A German-based FinTech Company, the platform offers clients a wide range of copy trading features with over 950+ trading instruments.

These usually include Forex, shares, Cryptocurrency, stocks, EFTs, metals, and Commodities, among others. To enable clients to trade and invest in different trading instruments, the multi-asset investing app NAGA includes a built-in social network.

The social trading network has great features that enable clients to trade in the worldwide financial market, put money into digital currencies as well as send and receive money using a personal NAGA card.

Why Do Most Traders Prefer NAGA?

Although there are many multiple brokerages, most traders prefer NAGA because of its many benefits to traders. These benefits are:

The platform offers more than 950+ financial instruments to cater to clients’ needs.

It has a social trading platform that provides the traders with tools and features to enable them to learn more about trading.

The availability of a Demo account (which doesn’t use real money) enables them to get acquainted with the platform before trading with real money.

More than one account with different currencies as a base. In addition to that, the user gets a personal account manager to answer any trading questions as well as help the clients minimize trading losses by taking profit orders. This is done over the phone, by text, or by email.

More than 15+ languages to suit the needs of different traders using multiple devices such as android apps, Apple Mac computers, iOS, and others.

What Is NAGA Coin and What Is It For?

A decentralized cryptocurrency called NAGA coin is used for trading NAGA, investing in the stock market, and purchasing virtual products and other cryptocurrencies. Classified as a token, the NAGA coin or NGC is used for many purposes like paying fees, acting as collateral, and also serving as the primary currency for all transactions.

Introduced in 2017, the NAGA coin’s purpose is to reduce the copy trading fees and allow users to create smart contracts. Furthermore, the NAGA coin also seamlessly integrates social trading and investing benefits into one.

What are NAGA Social Trading Features?

NAGA has different social trading features meant to help its users in their day-to-day trading. These features include.

NAGA Autocopy:

This is an innovative feature that lets NAGA users automatically copy NAGA lead traders who have passed several stages of NAGA strict selection. Apart from learning from the trader’s strategies and past experiences, you also get to trade when they trade.

Professional Offering:

This feature is for users who want to utilize all of NAGA’s charts, tools as well as trading information. Keep in mind, that the users get the trading information from NAGA’s webinar series, tutorial videos, and free eBooks.

NAGA Popular Investor:

It allows NAGA traders to earn up to $100,000 monthly when copied by other traders on the platform. Note that the earnings come from the NAGA Popular Investors’ Fund.

Popular Investing App:

The App enables users to trade, invest and also learn from other NAGA traders.

Why Choose a NAGA Crypto Wallet?

Every trader needs to have a secure wallet and NAGA has its users covered with a crypto wallet. The first reason to choose a NAGA cryptocurrency is that is completely free.

What’s more, the wallet enables users to track crypto and fiat assets by using charts. You can also send and receive cryptocurrencies by just using a registered email address as well as making instant transactions.

Not only that, the wallet makes it easy to instantly access trading instruments like forex, commodities, CFDs in stock, indices, and even more. Don’t forget it is both Windows and iOS compatible.

Conclusion

There you go the detailed information on NAGA social trading platform. From its incredible social trading features, cryptocurrency and wallet, NAGA is showing clear signs of progress which is a great step towards trading advancement.

Other than that, being a regulated platform, NAGA has not had any security scandal since its inception, therefore, making it a trustworthy social trading platform.