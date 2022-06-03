State and federal governments are working on their comprehensive planning to ensure a better supply of affordable housing units. It is a result of the post-pandemic scenario. The critical housing shortage has made it difficult for low and medium-income families to meet both ends. The workforce population with an area median income of 60 to 120% is struggling with inadequate resources. Hence, policymakers and government officials must address this demand of workforce housing shortage through different housing policies and programs. Therefore, residential development projects are underway. However, funding these projects is a critical aspect that government institutions must bring under discussion. Remember that investment in workforce housing brings with it several benefits. It contributes to employment growth and economic development in the long run. Hence, governments must create awareness among the general public on the role and significance of affordable residential units.

Zoning ordinance and comprehensive planning

Presently, various plans are getting adopted by government and private institutions to ensure redrawing of zoning programs. Application for regional rezoning is underway. The objective is to promise a better residential unit supply, as illustrated by Maxwell Drever. In addition, zoning ordinances and comprehensive plan amendments are under constant monitoring. Governments are adopting policy guidelines for implementing workforce housing plans.

What is affordable housing?

Households earning between 60 to 120% of the area median income are eligible for affordable workforce housing. It is because they do not have the resources to meet both ends. These individuals thereby depend upon governmental policies and private institutions to ensure that they get shelter within their job location. However, the short supply of affordable residential units is a cause of concern. Hence, various public and private institutions have joined hands to ensure affordability in this sector.

Purchase workforce housing units

There are multiple restrictions on buying and selling of a property. By imposing these restrictions, governments try to ensure proper law and order. However, Maxwell Drever holds that the need of the hour is the relaxation of these agreements and restrictions to realize affordable workforce housing with vigor. These restrictions are listed below:

Restriction on land use and owner-occupancy

Authorizing annual surveillance for compliance

Limit future purchase and sale price of homes to understand who the quality buyers are

Since these restrictions are only obstacles, governments must take the initiative to ensure that qualified households get an inlet into the sector. By bringing zoning provisions and building code changes, you can assure settlement. Along with this, governments must upgrade their housing policies and bring in the discounted sale price to ensure that the incentive of affordable workforce housing is available.

State leaders, policymakers, and private individuals have recognized the seriousness of the short supply of workforce housing. Middle-income families and individuals earn too little to qualify for luxurious apartments. Hence, affordable workforce housing has become the need of the hour. These are housing for families, and individuals typically earn very low and are unfortunate. You can do much to ensure better shelter and life for the workforce population by doing community development projects.