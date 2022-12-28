Homeowners know that purchasing new window treatments can be quite expensive. With several windows needing updating, it can be a huge financial investment. However, several things can be done to make your window treatments look pleasing even without buying much from the shops. All it takes is a little bit of creativity and a vision to brighten the space.

While DIYing your window treatments can be fun and engaging, if you can work with professionals, you must look into it first. For example, if you’re looking for blinds in Nottingham, you can search for specialty shops that can provide ready-made or custom blinds to suit your particular fancy. They can provide you with the base material; if you feel like customizing them, it’ll be up to you. What’s important is you get the best window treatments possible to suit your aesthetics.

Here are some pocket-friendly window treatment ideas you must consider.

Lace privacy screens

If you want to enhance a room’s privacy without blocking most of the light, you can look into making lace privacy screens. You need to securely attach a length of lace with tacks onto a wooden frame that fits snugly onto your windows, and you have a privacy screen. You can add additional hardware to secure the screen in place. You can make this screen in minutes if you have the materials ready.

Burlap curtains

If you’re into a rustic aesthetic, you’ll love repurposing burlap grain sacks into drapes of various lengths. Burlap sacks are sturdy materials that can provide instant privacy. Clean the sacks, cut them, so they’re of the appropriate size and shape, and sew a few of them together. Then, all you need to do to finish them is ensure the edges are secured. You can also forego sewing the edges and remove a few strands to make it look threadbare for a more frontier-like aesthetic.

Updated curtains

If you wish to update your curtains, you can easily sew on ruffles to the edges. Not only will they upgrade the look, but you wouldn’t have to spend much. You can use simple pleats to create an illusion of movement.

Fun kiddy curtains

You can easily turn them into your child’s playroom or bedroom curtains if you have colorful fabrics with whimsical designs. Create a valance that will help brighten up the space. Then, embellish it with ribbons, lace, or other fun accessories to make it even more personalized. We’re pretty sure your child will love them.

Window scarves

If you have areas around the house that don’t need much privacy, you can drape fabric such as organza, voile, chiffon, or velvet to create window scarves. Again, use neutral or vibrant colors depending on the walls and floors of the area.

Woven blinds

Another way to brighten your space is to pair woven wooden blinds with neutral-colored or white curtains. The pairing will effectively diffuse light while still offering enough privacy.

Conclusions

You can create beautiful window treatments on a budget. With a little creativity, a lot of patience, and some materials, you can make your space personalized quickly.