Your headshots offer a potential employer an initial glimpse into who you are as a professional. This is why it is very important for your true self to shine through in a flattering way. When you’re spending time and making an investment into having a professional headshot session, the last thing you want is to look awkward in them. Read on for four spectacular tips on posing like the pro you are!

Tip #1: Take a Deep Breath and Relax

Tension in your mouth or shoulders can really make you look stiff, uneasy, and therefore unapproachable. Worst of all, this can make your headshots suffer. Prior to the photoshoot, we recommend a relaxing bath and some stretching or yoga. Scan your body from head to toe releasing any areas where you feel tension! This will help you look and feel much more calm and grounded in your headshots.

Tip #2: Ideal Angles

You’ll rarely see headshots taken with the subject facing straight towards the camera. Such shots can feel a bit too intense and rigid. A mild tilt of your head not only adds dimension, but it makes you appear more approachable and less intimidating. It’s helpful to experiment with tilting your head in a variety of ways until you settle on your best angle. Your best angle will be sure to make you look your most flattering for your photoshoot. If you are unsure of what angle you look best in, try looking at photos of yourself and see which ones you looked the best in according to the angle. Also, you can experiment with angles on your own in front of the mirror to see which one you feel the most confident with.

Tip #3: Finding Focus

There’s a saying that a person’s eyes are the window to a person’s soul. If your focus is off, it may prevent viewers from feeling a sense of connection with who you are as a person. Practice focus by taking selfies, or even posing while a loved-one takes some pictures of you. These will make your headshots feel more natural and captivating. This is important for any professional who is trying to make their mark in their chosen industry.

Tip #4: A Natural Smile

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing engaging about a forced or insincere smile. I’d be willing to bet headshots with such a smile would definitely not make a positive impression. The goal is always a smile that’s relaxed and genuine. A great tip here is to bring to mind someone or something that makes you laugh and smile. This way your smile will come straight from your heart. A photographer’s tip is if you struggle to smile naturally, saying the word “yes” can create a natural transition into a smile.

These are only four out of many ways you can stand out and look captivating in photos, especially ones for your professional image, whether in print or digital format. Try these out for size to make the most out of your photoshoot!