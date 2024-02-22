When loved ones enter a nursing home, the hope is they’ll get the help they need with daily activities and tasks. Unfortunately, there are instances where those in nursing homes have been neglected. This is a type of abuse, even though there may not be any physical abuse. When it does happen, proper care for the person is crucial to help them recover, and it may be necessary to look into what else can be done to hold the nursing home responsible.

Injuries and Bruising

Nursing homes are supposed to protect their patients, and if the person is being neglected, they aren’t getting the help they need. This can mean they fall more often, bump into things while walking, or have other issues. Injuries and bruising can happen as a result, and it’s not necessarily a sign of physical abuse, but that they aren’t receiving the care they need to stay safe. In a case of nursing home negligence may be possible to hold the nursing home responsible and cover medical care needed by the patient.

Poor Hygiene

When someone in a nursing home is being neglected, they may not receive help with bathing, showering, getting changed, or other hygiene tasks. They may end up with dental issues because they don’t receive help brushing their teeth, tangled or knotted hair, sores on their body where they aren’t clean, and more. If they can’t do basic tasks on their own and are not getting the help they need, they could end up with medical conditions as a result.

Unsanitary Conditions

It is crucial to keep nursing homes clean, just like any other medical facility. There are guidelines the nursing home should follow to ensure everything is sanitary. If this is not happening, the person may end up with illnesses that could be incredibly dangerous for them, as well as other potential issues. Check the cleanliness of the facility or ask about sanitation guidelines to make sure everything is clean.

Malnutrition or Dehydration

If the person is showing signs of malnutrition or dehydration, they are not receiving the care they should. They can show signs of this if they refuse to eat or drink, but there should be a paper trail if this is happening of what is being done to help them and any medical contacts made to enable them to get help. If there isn’t any information being provided to the person’s family about what is happening, it’s likely due to abuse and not just because the person is feeling unwell.

Changes in Mood or Behavior

Sometimes, those who start living in nursing homes will have behavioral or mood changes at first because they are just settling in and getting used to being there instead of at home where they may have more freedom. Once they’re settled in, though, things should return to normal. When there are significant changes in mood or behavior, it’s important to find out why. Though it can be from a medical condition, it could also be due to neglect.

Neglect in nursing homes does happen, and when it does, it’s important to get help for your loved one to keep them safe and healthy. They may require an advocate to speak for them to get them the help they need. In some cases, it may even be necessary to speak with a lawyer to learn more about what can be done to help them.