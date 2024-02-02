Do you often experience skin numbness or a “pins and needles” sensation? Have your arms and legs become noticeably weaker? Perhaps you even feel pain that worsens when you do something as simple as coughing.

Those are signs of radiculopathy or peripheral neuropathy. They’re both prevalent, but fortunately, they’re treatable and manageable.

However, treatment depends on which nerve condition you have. Thus, it pays to know the difference between radiculopathy vs. peripheral neuropathy.

We’ve shared the basic facts you need to know in this guide, so read on.

Radiculopathy vs. Peripheral Neuropathy: The Chief Differences

The location of the injured or damaged nerves is the chief difference between these two. They also have varying causes and types. And while they share similar signs, people with neuropathy often exhibit more symptoms.

Location of the Injured or Damaged Nerve

Radiculopathy is a range of symptoms that result from a pinched root in one or more nerves in the spinal column.

Peripheral neuropathy occurs due to damaged or injured peripheral nerves. These nerves are outside the spinal cord and brain.

Causes

Radiculopathy often stems from stenosis, herniated discs, or bone spurs. Sometimes, it can also be due to cancerous or non-cancerous growths in the spine.

As for peripheral neuropathy, diabetes is the most common cause. Experts say this nerve condition can afflict as many as 60% to 70% of people with diabetes. Other common causes are genetics, injury, kidney disease, or hormone imbalance.

Types

Compared to radiculopathy, neuropathy is broader in terms of type. So far, experts have identified over 100 types of neuropathy.

Radiculopathy only has three primary types: lumbar, cervical, and thoracic.

Symptoms

While radiculopathy can be painful, it often doesn’t cause a loss of muscle and bone. Neuropathy can, and as a result, may also make people more prone to losing their balance. And when this happens, a fall is more likely to occur.

Indeed, some people with neuropathy have a fear of falling, according to Innovative Nerve & Joint Centers LTD. This can be due to a previous fall caused by their nerve condition.

What About Treatments?

Radiculopathy management and neuropathy treatments depend on the location and the underlying cause.

In many cases, though, coping with neuropathy and radiculopathy often starts with pain management. This includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, physical therapy, and chiropractic treatment. Weight loss may also help by easing the pressure on the affected nerves.

Still, you’d likely need different treatments depending on the cause of your condition. For example, if your neuropathy is due to diabetes, your doctor has to treat that first. If it’s because of a herniated disc, and your symptoms don’t get better, then surgery may be an option.

Get Help for Your Nerve Condition

Remember: One of the things that sets radiculopathy vs. peripheral neuropathy apart is the location of the affected nerves. Radiculopathy affects nerve roots at the spine, whereas peripheral neuropathy affects peripheral nerves. Their causes, types, and sometimes, their symptoms and treatments also vary.

Either way, both nerve conditions can be debilitating. So, if you suspect you have either, see a specialist ASAP. They can help you better manage your symptoms and get back on your feet.

