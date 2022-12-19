According to Chiang Rai Times, when you are building or renovating your house, the roof will be one of the biggest investments. It also gives the biggest return on your investment. But when it comes to restoring the roof, the question may come to your mind whether you should go for a complete roof replacement or re-roofing. Let us take a look at both options to decide.

About Re-roofing

Re-roofing is the fastest and cheapest way for restoring the appearance of the roof. Your worn shingle will get a coating of a new shingle overlay. This will help in preventing leaks from getting inside your home. If you only possess a single layer of shingles, you are suitable for re-roofing. The roofs that already have two layers of shingles; the third layer coating is prohibited by the building’s legal codes. In this case, you need a complete roof replacement.

Benefits of Re-roofing

As re-roofing does not take much labor or materials, it is the cheaper option for repairing your roof.

It does not involve complete replacement and so does not require much time

Disadvantages of Re-roofing

When you have metal roofing, re-roofing is not advisable

May not last long compared to the complete replacement

About Roof-replacement

When you are fully replacing your roof, you are stripping off the old shingles and felt paper is then applied on the deck for protecting it from water and other elements. When you observe that the deck is damaged, you should repair it for preventing it from further damage.

Benefits of Roof-replacement

Roof replacement in Southern Maryland can be done on any layers of shingles

Saves Money as it is done for long-term benefits

A fully revamped roof will be safe and sturdy, unlike covering up issues in re-roofing

Disadvantages of Roof-replacement

Replacing the entire roof requires more labor, time, and materials compared to re-roofing

Comparing costs of re-roofing and roof replacement

The cost of re-roofing depends on the job size, materials, labor, and the location where you live.

The slope and the story of your house will also affect the cost of re-roofing.

The materials also affect the cost of re-roofing. For example, asphalt shingles are easy to re-roofing and are also available at low cost.

On the other hand, complete roof replacement requires huge labor in removing the old shingles, and preparing the deck for the new installation. Installing a whole new shingle may incur a huge cost.

As the cost depends on the size and the slope of the roof, the roofers will charge according to per square foot charges.

Though basic asphalt shingles may cost an average of $5000, high-end roofing materials may be as costly as $12000 or more.

Conclusion

This article provides a complete comparison between re-roofing and roof replacement. Re-roofing will not take much time, labor, or money while roof replacement will take much money, materials, time, and labor. Both the options have their pros and cons and you will have to decide which one suits you best. If you are looking for long-term benefits, you should go for the replacement instead or re-roofing.