The trend for American businesses setting up an office in London does not seem to be slowing down, and there are many good reasons for this. No matter what industry or sector a business operates in, there is always potential, and this is what London offers. Both small and large businesses alike are opening offices in London at a fast rate, and this is because it offers them great value for their investment. It also opens up access to new networks and new business opportunities. When an American business chooses to operate in London as well as other locations, it diversifies, and this is good for the business’s future and sustainability.

A Hub in Europe

A lot of American businesses want to reach out to other markets and other customers, and with a hub in Europe, this is possible. As London is an English-speaking country, it is easy to understand the laws, rules, and regulations that a new business needs to follow. This is appealing to businesses of any size, as they will find it easier to navigate any red tape that may appear. A hub in Europe can allow a business to feel more connected to customers or clients than it has outside of America.

Greater Opportunities for Growth and Expansion

All businesses need to grow and expand to survive, and when a business looks at opening a London office, it focuses firmly on the future. A lot of American businesses are looking at setting up offices in Soho as it is a diverse and desirable area. This area provides them with a springboard for future growth and development. Within Soho, businesses are looking at fully-serviced offices like the ones featured at theworkplacecompany.co.uk. Fully serviced and managed offices allow American businesses to quickly (and efficiently) set up their new operations and location. This rapid process then allows them to focus firmly on pushing forwards and advancing.

Credibility and Connectivity

An office in London can help an American business appear bigger than it is, and it can help with credibility and connectivity. Some addresses in America are not well-known or recognizable, and this can impact credibility. If a business lacks credibility, it is going to struggle to make a profit. This will then have an impact on its future growth and development. As well as increasing credibility, a London office can also allow an American business to feel more connected. They can quickly connect with European businesses and with other Cities. This is good as they are looking at further European growth.

A Premium Postcode

Let’s face it London is well-known and highly respected across the world. It is known for business and industry, and this is worth paying a premium for. A premium postcode can help boost the value an American business has, and it can help it form a positive and trustworthy reputation. If an American business is looking to increase profits or upsell to a new market, a premium postcode could add value to the services and goods that it offers.