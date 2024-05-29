The high-end living experience in Singapore will be changed by Meyer Blue, a project by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group. This freehold property at 81 Meyer Road, right in the middle of District 15, gives picky homeowners a one-of-a-kind chance to live a life of luxury, comfort, and class. Meyer Blue is set to be a landmark of refined living and architectural greatness when it is finished in 2028.

Design and brilliance in architecture

One thing that makes Meyer Blue stand out from other projects is its brilliant architecture. The building covers 96,672 square feet and has 226 carefully planned units, each of which exudes sophistication and charm. Every unit is a comfortable place to live thanks to the use of high-quality materials and new design elements.



The residences at Meyer Blue are the perfect mix of style and usefulness thanks to their large floor plans and high-quality finishes. Meyer Blue can fit your living needs, whether you want a quiet place to live or a lively neighborhood. The carefully chosen residences offer the perfect mix of privacy and social interaction, making it an excellent choice for picky homeowners.

Unique Facilities and Amenities

Meyer Blue has a lot of unique features that make life better for the people who live there. The development has protection that is on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The covered parking lot, clubhouse, and barbecue pits are all available to residents and are great for social meetings and community events.



The swimming pool and gym make it easy for residents to stay fit and rest. The playground is a fun and safe place for kids to play for families with kids. All of the units are also fiber-ready, which means that residents will have access to fast internet and other modern features.

Great location and easy access

Meyer Blue’s great location in District 15 makes it easy for people to get to and from the building. The building is in a quiet area, but it’s only a few minutes walk to the busy city center. East Coast Park lets people enjoy the best of coastal life by taking a stroll or taking in the beautiful views of the sea.



The development is conveniently located near several MRT stops, such as the Dakota MRT, the Mountbatten MRT, and the Stadium MRT. This makes it easy to get to other parts of Singapore. The East Coast Parkway (ECP) makes it easy to get to the Central Business District (CBD), Changi International Airport, and other important parts of the island by car. There are also many ways to get around by public transportation, with a number of feeder bus lines nearby.

Closeness to Important Amenities

The location of Meyer Blue makes it easy for people to get to many important services. A number of primary and senior schools, such as Tanjong Katong Primary School, Kong Hwa School, and Haig Girls’ School, are close to the development. This makes it a great choice for families with kids who go to school.



People who live nearby can enjoy free time at parks and recreation places like Katong Park, Katong Dog Run, and Bay East Garden. People who like to shop will like how close it is to Parkway Parade Shopping Mall and other stores. The ECP or Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) makes it easy to get to famous spots like Orchard Road and the Marina Bay area from the development.

Conclusion

With its great setting, stunning architecture, and exclusive amenities, Meyer Blue changes what it means to live in style. This high-end building gives picky homeowners a one-of-a-kind chance to own a piece of eternal luxury. With its seamless connectivity, closeness to important services, and luxurious living spaces, Meyer Blue promises a level of comfort and sophistication that has never been seen before. Welcome to Meyer Blue, a world where great living is always evident and luxury has no limits.