A car title will offer ownership proof. When you have a car, the label will list the name according to the car’s legal owner. Therefore, in case you lose the car title, it becomes necessary to replace the lost vehicle, and you aren’t able to sell the car.

The process of replacing a car title is different in different states. You must check the local requirements to have access to the correct data. When a car gets titled in your name, the majority of states will offer ownership proof and also pay a minimal fee for obtaining the vehicle identification number (VIN) of your car.

You might also want to provide the vehicle’s VIN and a few personal data. According to a few sources, you will require the driver’s license or any other identification form, the Social Security number’s last digits, and the email address, in addition to other data, for applying for a title replacement. You need to know that the title can denote a replacement title. To learn more about it, you can select Quick Auto Tags.

Replacing the car title which wasn’t in your name

You can get a replacement if you bought the car from a private seller and the title got lost before transferring it to your name. One of the best ways is to ask the earlier owner to submit your replacement request. After that, they can sign the duplicate title when it arrives. If that isn’t possible, a few states will enable you to get the title with the court order.

To obtain the title this way, it’s essential to make a court appearance and allow the judge to provide you with the ownership. Applying for the tag using a court order is slightly successful until the order comprises detailed vehicle data. You might also have to get the title via this process when you inherited the car from the estate.

How long will it take for you to obtain the new car title?

How fast you can get the replacement title will depend on the state! But regarding reducing fraud, a few states don’t issue replacement titles as requested within 15 days of the initial title or within 30 days of giving the duplicate title. It could be that you must wait for a few weeks to get the title in your mail. But a few states provide the same-day service when you want the marker instantly.

Having said all this, it is essential to store your car correctly. When you do so, it brings down your scope of misplacing it. However, when you wish to lose out on the car title, you should check the state’s requirements to stay better prepared as you apply for the replacement. This helps in the long run. These are a few factors you need to remember when you have lost a car title and want to replace it.