Robert Deleon

By Shahab
Biography

Robert Deleon was a famous producer and Chief editor of Jet magazine in the United States. He was born in California, October 14, 1950.

Robert Deleon: Facts You Should Know

Robert had a face like a Greek God and won the heart of many women. He was a typical example of the saying; black is beautiful with his black hair color and black eyeballs. He had a successful career before his death on March 31, 1950.

Robert Deleon

The Jet writer had two marriages in his lifetime and was survived with one child from his first marriage. There’d be no information regarding his first wife, but Diahann Carroll was his second wife’s name. They were still legally married till his involvement in the car crash that took his life in Los Angeles.

His surviving wife was a famous Hollywood actress, fashion model, singer, and human activist. They met in 1975 when Robert Deleon was on duty to cover her story for the movie Claudine OSCAR nomination. Carroll had two previous failed marriages before she tied the knot with Robert Deleon. The duo had a smooth going and produced a television show together before his death.

Popularly called Robert by friends and colleagues, he found joy in devouring library books and any writings he could lay his hands on. He has both a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in English.

Before his death, he weighed 160lbs and was 5 feet 9 inches tall.

News Flash: Robert’s sun sign was Libra, the seventh Zodiac sign, which explains the reason behind his charming personality.

Robert was tight slipped about how family details before his death, but it was gathered that he was White Caucasian descent and a Christian.

According to sources, Robert was speeding under the influence of alcohol when he had a fatal accident. He was buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Los Angeles.

Recent Articles

Bonnie McMurray: What Do You Know About This Character

TV Show Shahab - 0
If you're always at a fever pitch when seeing the Canadian comic television series, LetterKenny, stay glued to this article till the end. I'm...
Read more

Robert Deleon

Biography Shahab - 0
Robert Deleon was a famous producer and Chief editor of Jet magazine in the United States. He was born in California, October 14, 1950. Robert...
Read more

Martha Sugalski

Biography Shahab - 0
Martha Sugalski, a popular name in the world of media, is one woman to reckon with as far as career and personal life. So,...
Read more

Deacon Reese Phillippe

Biography Shahab - 0
Deacon Reese Phillippe is, basically, a celebrity kid born to Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. His birth in itself was enough to catch the...
Read more

Jill Rhodes

Biography Shahab - 0
Born and bred in Alabama, Jill Rhodes is famous for being the wife of Sean Hannity for over 20 years. They got married in...
Read more

Related Stories

Biography

Martha Sugalski

Shahab - 0
Martha Sugalski, a popular name in the world of media, is one woman to reckon with as far as career and personal life. So,...
Read more
Biography

Deacon Reese Phillippe

Shahab - 0
Deacon Reese Phillippe is, basically, a celebrity kid born to Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. His birth in itself was enough to catch the...
Read more
Biography

Jill Rhodes

Shahab - 0
Born and bred in Alabama, Jill Rhodes is famous for being the wife of Sean Hannity for over 20 years. They got married in...
Read more
Biography

Heidi Feek

Shahab - 0
Heidi Feek is a country music songwriter and musician and is also known for being Rory's daughter of the dual Joey + Rory. She...
Read more
Biography

Aren Marcus Jackson

Shahab - 0
Do you have a passion for seeing animals in a happy environment, rescued from possible harm, and even adopted? Then Tia Torres must be...
Read more
Biography

Alexus Whilby

Shahab - 0
Whenever you are related to a star or a celebrity, you will automatically get a stardom ticket. This is what happened to Alexus Whilby,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© Copyright - Newspaper by TagDiv