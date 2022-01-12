Domestic violence is a serious crime and being accused of it is equally serious. According to the law in the United States, this offense is threatening to, committing or attempting to harm a household or family member.

And here a family member can be your:

Child’s other natural parent

Spouse

Child of the former spouse or spouse

Former spouse

Foster parent and parent

Person who lives as a spouse

Hence, if any of the people mentioned above claims that you have resulted them in any kind of physical harm, you might get charged with a first or a fourth-degreemisdemeanour. Any conviction can lead to fines, jail-time and any other consequences as well. However, unluckily you might get to witness a set of penalties because of several false accusations.

It could be that a family member might make a false claim and say that you have caused them harm for various reasons. It could be that they are trying to take an unfair advantage or getting back at you for some old circumstance, for instance, a case of child custody. And irrespective of the reason for the allegation, if the officer has a potential cause to think you have done something wrong, your chances of getting arrested are strong.

And even if there is no domestic violence, you can still get held in prison, and you might have to post a bail for the same. To know more about it, you can check out Castle Bail Bonds.

The defense against the domestic violence charges

When you try and explain your story as you are caught up in jail, you necessarily don’t get exempted from the need for a bail. You need to go ahead with your case via the judicial process. And during this process, it’s possible to defend your innocence and highlight that you got falsely accused of domestic violence. If you decide to fight back all the allegations, you need to have a robust defense. And when you work on the legal strategy it gets effectively done with the help of a lawyer and when you don’t get held up in the jail.

If you are in custody and decide to speak to your attorney, it can get inconvenient and uncomfortable. It’s because you don’t get the required privacy. But that doesn’t indicate that your conversations with your lawyer will refrain from being controversial if you are held up in the custody as you discuss your case. However, there will be others around you, which can lead to higher stress to the entire situation.

It will take ample time and a good quality conversation with the lawyer to develop a good defense against the domestic violence accusations. Hence, you must post the bail and, in turn get released from the jail. It can enable you to ensure that you have access to the lawyer as and when you need their assistance.

And just in case the bail amount is not within your financial reach, then you should get in touch with an expert bail bond company so that you get released from custody.