Finding a way to promote your employee’s success and tying it to the organization’s larger goals is one of the primary duties of a manager or executive. That is why HR specialists and CEOs have developed numerous goal-setting frameworks.

This article will look at one of the most famous goal-setting strategies: SMART goals. Continue reading below to learn more about this organizational strategy and get a better understanding of how to write them with some practical SMART goals examples.

What Are SMART Goals

Specific: The first step in writing SMART goals is to make them crystal clear and specific to your employee’s roles. SMART goals combine employee achievements with the organization’s success; they have to be particular to the employee and understand how it helps the larger system.

Measurable: Measuring your goals is the only way to track and review your employees’ progress accurately. When writing your SMART goals, you have to start over again if you cannot develop or assign metrics to the goal’s progress.

Achievable: SMART goals are designed to encourage and boost employee productivity; if the goals are not achievable, it can dissuade your employee and reduce morale. This is why it is essential to have one-on-one meetings before writing your SMART goals.

Relevant: SMART goals do not only need to be relevant to your organization’s mission, but to the employee’s roles and the talent they bring to the company.

Time-bound: SMART goals must have a precise due date to be completed.

SMART Goals Examples

Example 1: The Employee will increase their sales by ten percent in the quarter.

Specific: The objective to increase sales by ten percent from the previous quarter is clear and easy to understand.

Measurable: The goal is easily measured by calculating last quarter’s sales and adding ten percent. Additionally, you can count the number of sales calls, emails sent, and meetings scheduled for the employee.

Achievable: In this instance, you and the employee determined ten percent was possible.

Relevant: The employee is a salesperson, and increasing their numbers will help them and the company.

Time-bound: The due date is the end of the quarter.

Example 2: Employee will be certified as an insurance adjuster by the end of the year.

Specific: In this scenario, the company and employees want to receive their insurance adjuster certification to further their careers.

Measurable: One can measure the number of classes the employee takes and their performance in the exams.

Achievable: If the employee receives the training, they should be able to pass.

Relevant: The employee receiving the certification helps their career and allows them to hold more responsibility for the company.

Time-bound: The deadline is the end of the year.

SMART Goals Can Boost Productivity and Morale

Because SMART requires heavy contribution from your employees to meet all the criteria, they are great ways to make your employees more engaged in their success and the organization. If appropriately written, SMART goals can transform your organization for the better