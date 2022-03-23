Various teeth whitening products and systems, including over-the-counter strips, gels, whitening products, and trays, are available. Along with this, you also have whitening toothpaste available at your disposal. Teeth whitening is appropriate for individuals who have unrestored healthy teeth and gums. Individuals with yellow teeth respond well. However, this cosmetic process is not for everyone.

Whitening systems

It’s not easy to brighten a smile at home. You may try different products: gels, rinses, toothpaste, chewing gums, and strips. If you feel whitening at home is the option for you, you must speak to your dentist first. Moreover, you must be cautious of the below-given conditions:

Dental restoration

Sensitive teeth

Dark stain or dark tooth

Crowns or fillings

Picking a product with medium-range peroxide is appropriate for whitening at home. If the item does not harm your oral health and does not give you a lightning effect, you may go for a higher level. You may rush to your dentist as fast as possible in case of doubts.

Whitening toothpaste

If you are sure that you want the task to get completed by a dentist, the first option that your dentist will provide you is whitening toothpaste. These toothpaste remove rough surfaces as they contain mild abrasives. Some toothpaste has gentle chemical or polishing agents that provide stain-eliminating effects. Moreover, the price of these items is also on the lower side.

Whitening gels and strips

Whitening gels are peroxide-based, clear gels applied with the help of a small brush on the teeth’ surface. However, the instruction varies based on the peroxide level. When using these gels, you must follow the product description for safety purposes.

Whitening rinses

Of all the whitening products you encounter in the market, whitening rinses are the most popular. Like mouthwashes, they limit dental plaque gum disease and provide fresh breath. However, these items include ingredients like hydrogen peroxide that whitens your teeth. Multiple manufacturers are dealing with these items for you to choose the best.

What item will be best for you is not easy to determine. Whether teeth whitening toothpaste, strips, gels, or other products, you must go for those suggested by the dentist.

Any dentist of iHeartDDS can help you evaluate your oral condition and recommend the best option so that you heal faster. These individuals have years of experience and knowledge in this field. Moreover, they will suggest the amount you have to use to get the best results from these products. Follow their prescription and be consistent with your check-ups if you want a healthy smile and decent oral health.

You have to keep in mind a few safety tips when teeth whitening. First and foremost, you have to follow the directions, protect your sensitive teeth, never overdo the treatment and be consistent with your check-up. Remember that every person has unique oral health, and thereby you must follow the advice of your dentist word by word. A good dentist can help you get the best care and treatment. It would help if you did research before hiring anyone.