Car accidents are a reality about driving in the United States. Over 3 million people suffer injuries related to car accidents annually in the US, ranging from minor to severe. If you’ve been involved in a car accident, it’s a mistake to discount potential injuries and pain.

Delayed pain after an accident is a typical experience. Ignoring your symptoms and avoiding medical care can put you in a dangerous situation for your health and wellness. Knowing how long you should be sore after a car accident will tell you much about your condition.

Knowing how long you should be sore after a car accident will tell you much about your condition.

How Long Should You Be Sore After a Car Accident?

It’s a good rule of thumb to expect to be sore for up to six weeks after you’re involved in a car accident. Soft tissue injuries take time and patience to heal, with most injuries returning to normal after six weeks. If your pain and soreness have not subsided after six weeks, it may indicate more severe injuries.

Severe injuries like broken bones will cause pain for longer than soft tissue injuries. Expect the recovery process to take longer for broken bones.

Strategies to Alleviate Soreness

You’ll find several effective treatment methods to alleviate soreness and help your body recover. Rest is one of the best things you can do since it takes stress and strain off your bones, muscles, and ligaments. Avoid overextending yourself too soon after you’re involved in a car accident.

Ice is another effective treatment option if you have swelling and inflammation from your injuries. It’s best to use ice for the first three days after an accident before switching to heat treatments for your muscles and bones.

Heat is used to relieve soreness and help your body feel normal again. Use hot compresses and baths to provide your body the relief it needs during recovery.

Combine these methods with plenty of drinking water to flush harmful toxins from your body and allow for quick recovery. Increased water intake is an excellent way to relieve soreness.

Causes of Delayed Pain After an Accident

Some common injuries related to car accidents result in delayed pain. Many people experience an adrenaline rush after experiencing a car accident, and the surge of adrenaline in the body results in delayed feelings of discomfort.

It’s a mistake to refuse medical treatment if you’re in an accident, even if you’re not feeling the effects of the experience. Many injuries will result in pain coming on days after the accident.

Here’s a look at the injuries to watch for if you’re worried about soreness after a car accident.

Whiplash

Whiplash occurs when your body experiences a sudden jolt. Many car accidents result in a sudden change of direction for your car, and the seatbelt will only help so much. The jolt causes strain and stretching for your tendons and ligaments, resulting in feelings of severe soreness.

The areas most affected by whiplash are the neck and shoulders. Some cases involve immediate pain and soreness, while others don’t notice the increase in pain until the following days.

If you begin experiencing pain in these regions after an accident, seek medical attention. Visiting an auto accident chiropractor is an excellent way to get your body aligned to eliminate pain and soreness. It’s one of the best ways to prevent the lingering effects of a spinal injury.

Concussion

Concussions are other injuries that present symptoms hours or days after the accident. It occurs when your brain strikes the inside of the skull, and it can happen without your head striking anything in the car. Sudden changes in motion are enough to cause concussions during a car accident.

Symptoms include headaches, mood swings, dizziness, and sensitivity to light and sound. It’s challenging to pinpoint a concussion since most cases present no outward effects or signs. Visit a healthcare clinic for an evaluation if you’re concerned you’ve experienced a headache.

Internal Bleeding

Internal bleeding occurs from blunt trauma often associated with events like car accidents. It’s one of the riskiest forms of car accident injuries because the symptoms take days to surface. Allowing the injury to continue can put you in a life-threatening position.

If you’re feeling abdominal pain after a car accident, it’s vital to visit a healthcare clinic or hospital for medical attention. Large bruises and dizziness are other symptoms to watch for if you’re concerned you have internal bleeding.

Blood Clots

Blood clots are an intimidating injury to face when you’re sore after a car accident. They’re the result of other car accident injuries, and they can cause significant health issues if they reach your brain or heart.

A headache is a sign you may have a blood clot in the brain. Blood clots are often accompanied by other symptoms similar to concussions. Watch for the symptoms to determine if you need medical attention.

Back Injuries

Back pain is one of the primary injuries people in car accidents suffer in the wake of the incident. It’s most common when the car is struck from behind or on the side.

The presence of back pain is an indicator of several potential injuries. You could suffer a concussion, herniated disc, spinal injuries, or strains. Look for numbness and tingling to determine if you’ve suffered sciatic injuries in the accident.

Weakness, breathing struggles, and a loss of balance are other symptoms to watch for. The spinal cord plays a crucial role, and you should get medical attention and treatment for your back.

Get Help With Your Car Accident Injuries Today

It’s natural to be sore after a car accident, and the soreness should last for up to six weeks, but there are symptoms to watch for if you’re concerned about severe injuries. Whiplash occurs with sudden jolts and puts significant strain on the tendons in your neck and shoulders. Internal bleeding and concussions are other car accident injuries to watch for, with delayed pain after the accident.

Protecting your health and wellness is critical when you’ve been in a car accident. Read our Health articles for guidance and positivity to fully recover today!