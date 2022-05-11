In our Stellar Data Recovery review, we’ve analyzed every facet of one of the greatest data recovery software applications in the globe. In summary, Stellar Data Recovery helps users to restore deleted, lost, and inaccessible objects from a hard disk, USB stick, or practically any other storage device. What’s more, it’s incredibly popular and comes with a suite of high-end features.

What Is Stellar Data Recovery?

The popularity of Stellar Data Recovery in the data backup industry is a good sign. Data recovery software Stellar Phoenix (also known as Stellar Phoenix for Windows) is no longer available. Still, a few years ago, the program was renamed Stellar Data Recovery as a free data recovery software.

Many features of Stellar Data Recovery are examined in depth in this evaluation, including the program’s ability to recover lost or deleted files. For the most part, this is an excellent tool for finding and restoring documents, photos, and videos that have been deleted or are no longer accessible. Many of the functions are well-thought-out and operate without a hitch, although we did discover a few flaws that may be addressed in the future.

Stellar Data Recovery Features

Stellar Data Recovery Professional has a variety of features that guarantee effective data recovery. However, the following are the key features:

Advanced RAID Recovery

With the Toolkit, unavailable RAID arrays may be reconstructed utilizing factors such as disk order, start sector, and block size. Support for RAID 0 through RAID 5 and RAID 6 with smooth data recovery is provided.

Stellar Data Recovery is capable of recovering both inaccessible and encrypted data. The utility supports RAID and virtual disk recovery and can swiftly fix damaged photographs and movies.

Fixing Corrupted Videos

Stellar Recovery can also recover corrupted 4K, 8K, and VR video files shot by all major camera manufacturers and kinds.

Corrupted Image Restoration

The Stellar File Repair Toolkit can repair picture files that have been damaged. The program performs miracles regardless of whether the visuals are deformed, grainy, hazy, pixelated, or grayed out.

Recoverable Boot Media

This function allows you to recover data from operating systems that have crashed. It makes a bootable USB recovery disc that may be used to start up your wrecked computer, access its storage drive, and recover lost data. This feature is exclusive to commercial software versions, such as Stellar Data Recovery Professional.

BitLocker Drive Recovery

This function allows you to recover data from an encrypted hard drive, SSD, or external storage device. The BitLocker password is required to retrieve the data. The BitLocker encrypted disk image file may also be scanned to recover data.

Recovery From Corrupt, Missing, or Lost Partition

Before you may access corrupted partitions, they must typically be reformatted. With the Stellar data recovery tools, it is possible to recover the files in advance.

Multiple File Formats

Stellar Data Recovery is available to rescue you if your device is physically damaged or if you destroyed data by mistake. You can recover almost every file type, including documents, images, and videos.

Final Thoughts

Stellar Data Recovery is a robust file recovery application with extensive commercial features. It allows anybody to restore lost data from a computer or external storage device in its most basic form.