The Japanese number puzzle Sudoku is becoming increasingly popular. It is interesting that to be successful in the game, you need logic and patience, not mathematical calculations. This is a game for smart people who enjoy active intellectual recreation, especially when it comes to Sudoku 9×9 hard. Let’s take a closer look at the rules of the game and when the main competitions in Europe and the United States will take place.

Sudoku Championship Rules

The World Puzzle Federation annually holds Sudoku competitions in different countries of Europe and America. Before participating, it is important to pay attention to the list of rules. Here are the main ones:

Participants must solve Sudoku independently without the use of aids. Each round consists of classic Sudoku puzzles and their variants. Solutions sent after the end of the competition will not be taken into account. The duration of the round is 90 minutes. There are 8 rounds in total. Each puzzle has its value in points. Points are not deducted for incorrect answers.

It is worth adding that you can also play online at Escape Sudoku. The site is characterized by convenient conditions for the user and strict adherence to the rules of creating Sudoku. The correctness of the solution is always carefully checked. Escape Sudoku has a huge database that is constantly updated. The site also has a player rating and game history. Thus, you can return to an unfinished game and continue practicing anywhere and anytime.

Sudoku championships in Europe and the USA

Among the contests in Europe, the event that attracts the most attention is the 2024 Dutch Puzzle and Sudoku Championships. There are also additional competitions in honor of the 10th anniversary of the WCPN (Dutch Puzzle Society).

The championship consists of two parts (Sudoku and logic puzzles) and will start on 13 April. It is organized by WCPN and ORTEC. The venue is the ORTEC headquarters in Zoetermeer.

Anyone can take part in the competition. There are three categories of participants:

· Players from the championship sponsor ORTEC;

· Participants from the WCPN;

· Other interested players.

The winner will receive the title of the Dutch champion and the right to a place in the Dutch national team that will represent the country at the World Championships to be held in Beijing from 13 to 20 October. Details of the event are still unknown.

Here’s a list of competitions that are scheduled to take place soon.

Mar 15-18 WPF Sudoku Grand Prix – Slovakia Mar 24 Polish Puzzle Championship – Online Qualification Mar 29-Apr 1 WPF Puzzle Grand Prix – Hungary Apr 5-8 Swiss Puzzle Online Qualification for WPC Apr 12-14 24-Hours Puzzle Marathon in Budapest (on-site) Apr 13 Dutch Championships – Finals (on-site) Apr 20 German Sudoku Championship – Finals (on-site) Apr 26-29 WPF Puzzle Grand Prix – Switzerland May 3-6 Swiss Sudoku Online Qualification for WSC May 10-13 WPF Sudoku Grand Prix – Czechia May 11 Polish Sudoku Championship – Finals (on-site) May 12 Polish Puzzle Championship – Finals (on-site) May 24-27 WPF Puzzle Grand Prix – USA Jun 8 German Puzzle Championship – Finals (on-site) Jun 21-24 WPF Puzzle Grand Prix – Bulgaria Aug 2–5 WPF Sudoku Grand Prix – Germany Aug 16-19 WPF Puzzle Grand Prix – Croatia

Sudoku is a rather complicated game. That is why it is so interesting to win it by finding the only correct solution. In addition, this puzzle is useful for self-development, as it teaches patience and active use of logic, which are necessary in any life situation. To play Sudoku online, the editors of our website recommend the site escape-sudoku.com