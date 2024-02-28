Mental health awareness has become a more popular topic in recent years. Thanks to proper education and recognition, it’s now easier to find support for struggles that were once difficult to discuss. For many, it takes the form of a beloved pet, also known as an emotional support animal.

Support pets help their owners cope with emotional and mental health issues. However, when it comes to housing, it can get a little complicated. If you’re concerned about the rental process with an ESA, you’re in the right place.

This article covers everything you need to know about ESA privileges and laws. Read on to discover more.

Emotional Support Animals vs. Service Animals

First, it’s crucial to understand that there’s a distinct difference between ESAs and service animals. Unlike service pets, ESAs do not need to undergo any special training. Their sole purpose is to provide emotional support and companionship.

Service animals require special training to perform essential functions for disabled owners. Legally, service animals are considered medical equipment. Fortunately, there are protections for both types of support animals.

Emotional support animals don’t have as many legal protections as service animals do. However, they are different from regular pets and have certain privileges.

ESA Laws

The Fair Housing Act protects tenants from discrimination against landlords. Even if the apartment has a “no pet” policy, the landlord is legally required to make accommodations for emotional support animals.

Tenant Rights and Protections

The Fair Housing Act provides additional protections for tenants with ESAs. For example, landlords cannot require training for the emotional support animal. However, they can deny an ESA request if they believe your animal could endanger others. So, while landlords can’t ask you to train your animal, you have to make sure it behaves.

Landlords are also not allowed to ask for extra deposits or rent for ESAs. Landlords are also not allowed to refuse housing to tenants even if their property insurance doesn’t cover ESAs. However, they can ask for compensation for property damages done by the animal.

How to Find Housing With an ESA

Unfortunately, there have been far too many cases in which people have abused ESA privileges. That’s why emotional support animals can be a controversial topic for landlords. This stigma has also made it more difficult for tenants to find housing, especially when they truly need their emotional support animal.

Patience and cooperation are key when negotiating terms with a landlord. Show proof by getting an ESA letter from your primary healthcare provider. This proves that you have a qualifying disability that requires the help of an ESA.

ESA letters do not expire, but it’s best to get them renewed every year. Check out this guide on renewing your ESA letter.

It also helps to be open about your ESA when you first apply. You don’t want to surprise your landlord and create unnecessary problems.

Renter’s Guide to Emotional Support Pets

Emotional support pets play a vital role in the health and happiness of their owners. While having a pet can make it more difficult to find housing, it’s not impossible. Knowing your rights and privileges will help you secure a good home.

