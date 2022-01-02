Tabitha Swatosh is a social media celebrity, model, and beauty pageant winner from the United States. She is best known for making amusing and interesting videos on her TikTok account, where she has amassed an impressive 8.7 million followers. Apart from that, this online celebrity is well-known on Instagram, where she has a large number of followers. Tabitha has almost 722 thousand subscribers on YouTube, with 49 videos released as of June 2021.

On August 25, 2000, this TikTok celebrity was born to her adoring parents. Her birthplace is claimed to be Kansas, United States of America. After her parents moved to Joplin, Missouri, she instantly fell in love with the place. She was born under the Virgo zodiac sign, according to her birth information. She graduated from high school and went on to Missouri State University to earn her bachelor’s degree.

Tabitha Swatosh’s Age

Her birthday is August 25th, 2000. So, Tabitha Swatosh’s age is twenty-one-year now. She is of mixed ancestry and holds dual citizenship in the United States.

Other Facts

Height, and Weight

She stands at 5 feet 4 inches (1.64 meters or 164 cm) tall. She weighs around 53 kg (118 pounds). Her hair is blonde, and her eyes are dark brown. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Professional Life

Tabitha Swatosh works as a model and a social media celebrity. She’s also a content producer and a beauty pageant winner. On her TikTok account, she amassed a sizable following. She entertains her over 5 million followers with a mixture of music clips, storytimes, and green screen performances.

She developed an interest in the realm of fashion and modeling at a young age. Tabitha won Miss Merry Christmas 2017 in a beauty contest she entered that year. She was selected to compete in the Missouri Teen 2018 as well as Fair Queen 2018 the following year.

Tabitha Swatosh is among the most popular internet personalities in the United States. Daily, the situation has changed dramatically for her. She also makes money as a model on Instagram, where she creates sponsored material for major businesses.

Her TikTok account, where this beauty posts a variety of content linked to popular music clips, storytimes, dancing videos, and more, has a high success rate. Swatosh’s fan base grew at a breakneck pace as a result of her constant uploads, and she now has 8.7 million followers.

Journey on YouTube

This beauty’s fame isn’t only confined to TikTok; she also has a large following on social media. Her self-titled YouTube channel has a lot of subscribers. Swatosh launched her YouTube page on April 9, 2020, and her first video was posted on June 16, 2020.

It immediately attracted the interest of her TikTok followers, and within several days of its release, the video had over 309,000 views. Later, the content creator uploaded a series of videos, including Vlogs, which drew a large number of viewers to her channel.

Personal Life

Her first serious relationship began when she began dating Matt Ryan, also known as Matthew Ryan. In 2020, Tabitha first revealed her boyfriend after posting their first photograph together on her Instagram account. Their love life began publicly, online, on August 17, 2020. When the pair was clicked, they were sitting in a car. Tabitha formally revealed her partner’s identity on August 21, 2020. On the same day, Ryan shared a photo of the two of them on his Instagram account.

Conclusion

Tabitha Swatosh earns lots at this age. She is predicted to have a net worth of more than $100,000 as of 2021. Her earnings from TikTok videos range from $4.4k to $ 7.4k for each post, with an engagement rate of 8.14 percent. Aside from that, she earns between $1.7k and $26.8k through her YouTube channel.