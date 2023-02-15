Human lives have significantly transformed since technology came into the limelight. It is increasingly becoming useful in medicine, education, art, and science. Considering recent trends, more people are using online technologies for essay creation or enhancement. In turn, these technologies make essay writing easy and more efficient. Although there are pros to these technologies, multiple cons do exist. If you use technology for essay writing, below are the advantages and disadvantages to consider.

Advantages of Technology for Essay Writing

Tens of benefits exist for students looking to use technologies when writing essays. This section highlights some of the more critical advantages.

Improves Access to Resources

In general, effective writing in today’s world requires access to technology. Tools like the internet contain billions of content, which are readily accessible. Through the internet, you can quickly access:

Blog posts;

Academic journals;

Online databases;

Educational videos.

All these materials are accessible with just a few clicks. In addition, students can use any of this content when writing. If you wish to outsource writing to a professional, you can rely on the Trusted Essay Reviews. Each service provider highlighted has a unique selling point, so you can easily compare them in a few minutes.

Increase Productivity

Being a college student can be a time-consuming affair. Thus, you may not have the time to adequately allocate to every aspect of your education and personal life. With technology, you can increase your productivity. Examples of such tools you to use include organizers and timers, which are now available as apps on smart devices.

Collaboration

We live in an age where collaboration is the key to success. With appropriate technology, students can now easily work on assignments and projects. Through tools like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Suits, learners can interact, share information, and receive feedback. At the same time, they can work on the same document without mixing things up.

Enhances Writing Skills

If you are a student, chances are you are actively looking for ways to enhance your writing skills. In the past, identifying small mistakes was challenging. However, checkers and similar technologies make the correction of these things easier. Now, you can use tools, including thesauruses, spelling checkers, and grammar checkers, to improve your content.

Disadvantages of Technology for Essay Writing

Although several advantages of using these tools are true, some disadvantages exist.

Over-reliance on Technologies

Spelling and grammar checkers are helpful tools to have for writing essays. Yet, these tools can make you over-reliant on them. When this happens, you will lack the attention and patience to edit and proofread the content you create. In the long run, this can negatively affect your grammar. Ultimately, your observation and critical thinking capacity may diminish with time.

Reduces Creativity

Your capacity to develop creative ideas is directly connected to how often you create original thoughts. Many people who use technology when writing use these tools to generate ideas. When you consistently do this, you risk losing creativity, which also affects the originality of your essay. In addition, you may end up copying and pasting information without proper paraphrasing or citation. Ultimately, using these technologies can hamper your creative process and progress.

Technical Problems

As exciting as technology is, it may not always be reliable. Technical problems may occur, preventing you from accessing information or relevant platforms. Similarly, your smartphone or computer can become faulty. You may also lose access to the internet when you need it the most. The occurrence of these issues can delay your essay-writing process. Unfortunately, it may sometimes negatively affect your scores.

Limits Physical Interaction

The proliferation of technology continues to limit human interaction. Although this may feel natural, this assertion is further from the truth. Most humans require physical interaction with students and educators. As such, lack of face-to-face interactions for extended periods may have a long last negative effect on mental and physical health.

In Conclusion

There are several ways to use technology for essay writing. These tools offer you multiple advantages. Likewise, there are several disadvantages you should know. Understanding these pros and cons should help you use these tools wisely.

About the Author

Andrew Mazur is an experienced writer passionate about technology and its impact on education. With a background in education and technology, he provides insightful articles on the latest trends in different fields. He is dedicated to sharing his expertise and helping students understand the role of technology in education.