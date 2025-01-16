Many pet parents want to take their fur babies everywhere they go. Whether they’re running errands or simply going for a short drive, they enjoy having their pets by their side for the ride. Of course, most pets feel the same way. They don’t care where they’re going; they just want to go for a ride and be with their humans.

Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to take your pet along on your vacations. Not all places are pet friendly. Many hotels, restaurants, and airlines have strict regulations against pets. At the same time, some of the attractions you visit and activities you take part in during your vacation may not be safe for pets. Besides that, straying from your normal routine and visiting new places tends to be particularly stressful for pets. In many cases, pet boarding at one of your local Best Friends Pet Care locations could be a better option. Consider some of the advantages of boarding your fur baby while you’re on vacation.

Keeping Your Pet Safe

One of the most significant benefits of boarding your pet while you’re away is keeping him or her safe. Any number of things could go wrong if you leave your pet home alone for an extended period. Your furry friend might get into your cleaning supplies, and that can be dangerous or even deadly. Pets, especially dogs, have been known to chew up furniture while their humans were away. That, in turn, can cause digestive issues, mouth and throat injuries, and intestinal blockages. Those are only a few of the possibilities. Boarding ensures your pet is supervised and safe from all the potential hazards.

Maintaining a Routine

Allowing your pet to maintain a routine is another benefit of boarding. Much like people, pets need routines. Having at least a relatively structured routine eases anxiety, prevents stress, and gives pets a sense of security. Though the daily routine at a boarding center may be a bit different from the one you have at home, the change will be far less drastic than suddenly leaving your pet home alone or taking him or her on vacation with you. With that being the case, it’ll cause less tummy upset and fewer behavioral changes.

Socialization

Pets that are accustomed to being around people come to rely on that closeness. It gives them comfort. If they suddenly find themselves alone, they tend to feel the resulting loneliness and isolation very deeply. They may experience heightened stress and anxiety as a result. Boarding gives them the socialization they need. They’ll have other boarded pets and the boarding center’s staff members to keep them company. Although your pet will still miss you while you’re away, having people and other animals nearby will help to bridge the gap until you return.

Making Sure Your Pet Is Safe and Happy While You’re Away

Leaving a pet behind when going on vacation may be a heartbreaking experience for both you and your fur baby.. Sometimes, though, it’s a better alternative than taking your furry companion along for the trip. That being said, leaving a pet alone for an extended period can be worrisome and even dangerous. Boarding is certainly a better option. It will keep your pet secure and happy while you are gone, and you will not have to worry about the possible risks of leaving him or her alone and unattended.