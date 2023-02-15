Since modern technology is constantly evolving, it’s hard to find a field where it would not be used either to simplify or speed up things. It’s also related to an average essay writing process where students use anything from reliable grammar checkers to artificial intelligence tools to paraphrase their writing and avoid possible plagiarism issues. All of it represents a clear benefit of the technology’s use, yet there are also downsides as many fall into the pit of procrastination or tend to rely on technology way too much. The purpose is to let the technology help you out, not replace your analysis and thinking per se!

The Benefits of Incorporating Technology in the Essay Writing Process

– Improvement of Spelling.

The most important benefit of technology in the essay writing process is correcting spelling and aiming for the better accuracy that one gains when composing basically anything. Let us assume you are writing a presentation and have the spelling tools enabled. Misspelled word highlighting is an example of technology that helps to improve the overall quality and provides attentive learners with the means to learn and improve their writing skills.

– Grammar Correction.

Another popular benefit is the presence of grammar correction tools like Grammarly or the famous Hemingway app that focuses on logic and readability. Of course, using such tools also requires human analysis and a clear understanding of what must be corrected and what represents a false alert. When you are working on a Philosophy or a Literature essay, it may be necessary to use a specific grammar structure that the system won’t recognize. Therefore, one must be careful when using something that does not understand your academic objectives and cannot be the judge of your content’s quality.

– Overcoming Writer’s Block.

Now, we also have various AI-based tools that help to paraphrase the writing or even create inspiring essay topic ideas. When you are feeling stuck and cannot continue with your essay, there are also tools that create automatic conclusions based on the paragraphs that you copy and paste from your work. Still, a much safer way to overcome writer’s block is to approach Pro Essays Service as a solution. It’s always better to talk to a human expert and explain your challenges. It will help you to save time and nerves as you also avoid plagiarism while not getting caught using AI writing solutions!

– Better Vocabulary Skills.

The technology also assists college writers and bloggers with the help of pocket dictionaries and explanatory cards that help to improve one’s choice of words and understanding of the meaning behind them. Since most of them are free, it’s another benefit of the unforced incorporation of technology in the essay writing process. When you start writing and want to use a different word, turning to a built-in app will help you to see the alternatives and improve your writing by making it more poignant, as finding the right words makes all the difference.

– Learning a Foreign Language.

Technology is also helpful when you are learning a foreign language or when you are an exchange student learning English. We have the tools like Memrise that are based on cards and quizzes. When you have suggestions that are offered to complete a sentence, it can be helpful to add more confidence to your writing. Likewise, students dealing with poor grammar gain a totally different perspective when processing their written content through various checkers and even AI-based technology apps.

Auto Correction Won’t Replace Human Analysis

As good as technology gets, it should never replace human analysis or a student’s ability to process what’s being written. Technology can help you correct your spelling or eliminate repetitions, yet it is not able to think instead of you or to provide a better sentence structure. The reason is that it cannot compare your content to the rest of the assignments on a topic or similar research papers. When you are using various helpful writing apps, always think about your objectives and proofread your content upon completion. It will help you to keep things clear and improve the clarity and logic of your content.

BIO

Andrew Mazur knows a lot about the use of technology in education. As an online educator and data analyst, he constantly explores the best ways to incorporate technology to benefit students and teachers. Follow Andrew to expand your knowledge and improve your learning methods.