Dogs and cats have evolved in the company of humans. They can have similar genes, but their physical characteristics differ due to breeding practices. Breeding processes have led to multiple options with species, such as Chihuahua, Labrador Retriever, and others. Nevertheless, when you talk about pets like dogs and their diets, you know they are primarily omnivores and require a balanced source of a mix of nutrients, of which meat can supply them with all types of necessary amino acids. Although they can use carbohydrates efficiently, dogs still need fat and animal protein for proper health and nourishment. That’s why you need to provide them with high protein/low carbohydrate nutrition.

What are the advantages of using a low-carb diet for dogs?

The daily diet of your canine friend will have food supplements, snacks, treats, and staple food. Each of them should abide by their nutritional needs. To be precise, their treats should also be high protein/ low carbohydrate as their meals and not have a high carbohydrate profile. It will ensure health and nutrition, which is essential for their immunity. It would build their defense systems. Also, lowcarb dog foodcomes in handy in weight management. Excess carb consumption can cause weight gain, which may have other side effects. It can expose them to arthritis, diabetes, kidney, heart, and different types of risks. Sometimes, they can even contract cancer due to this.

All these dangers get mitigated or eliminated when you provide your overweight furry pet with appropriate food with low-carb content. If you feed them right, you can see changes in their energy levels. They will be active. Plus, carefully picked recipes can make them enjoy their meals too.

How to select between dry and wet dog food?

Some people believe that wet food can be better because of its low carbohydrate content. But experts suggest that both dry and wet can offer an equal amount of nutrition and can be good to feed your dog on a day. However, you have to choose them wisely after checking all the contents. You must also make sure that anything that can cause an allergy to your pet should not be there in the food. Look for other alternatives to avoid health risks.

Anyway, it would help to know that dry foods tend to be highly fibrous and can even be suitable for gastrointestinal diseases. For example, if your pet suffers from chronic diarrhea, you can buy them dry foods. Similarly, the high- water content in wet foods can be good for a dog facing urinary tract or kidney problems.

In the end, you can talk to a vet before giving your dog anything if you have doubts about its impact on his health. But once you start something, don’t switch to any other new diet because it can burden their digestive health. Some pet owners give them a mix of wet and dry food. You can also follow a plan based on your dog’s health requirements. A well-nourished pet will be less moody and more joyful. So, it can be a massive advantage for you too.