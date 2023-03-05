When do you think a dog is ready to learn how to pee and poop outside? Seeing your puppy going in the wrong place inside the house can be a challenging experience. No one likes to get their home dirty with excrement and urine.

Setting up the right training conditions for your dog is key.

Picking the best dog treats for potty training could help you change your dog’s behavior for the better. Read on to learn the ideal dog treats for potty training!

Liver Treats

Liver treats can be some of the best dog treats for potty training. These are a great choice as they are generally low calorie and flavorful. The yummy flavor of liver ensures that your pup will really work to earn the treat.

You can also break them up into smaller pieces to use as a reward while they are learning. Also, liver treats can be found in many different forms, from chew bones to easy-to-grip treats.

Since they are so irresistible to your pup, you can be sure their reward for successful potty training will be worth all their hard work.

CBD Dog Treats

CBD dog treats are favorite amongst owners because they are completely natural and do not include any added artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Not only that, but they boast natural calming and stress-relieving benefits, which is important in helping alleviate any anxiety the pup may experience while they adjust to a new routine.

CBD treats can be found in various sizes, flavors, and shapes. So try out a few and buy CBD dog treats here to find the right one for your furry friend.

Rawhide Twists

Rawhide twists are designed to keep your pup occupied while teaching him to go outside when he needs to potty. The size and texture of rawhide twists make them ideal for small breeds and puppies, who are notorious for being difficult to train.

Unlike other treats, rawhide twists are more of a challenge to chew and thus make your pup more likely to stay focused on the task at hand.

Jerky Treats

Jerky treats are small, light, and easy to chew, making it easy to give your pup a treat quickly when they go in the right spot. Jerky treats are also flavorful, providing enough motivation to encourage your pup to go in the right place.

This treat is usually made with real, natural ingredients, like lean chicken, beef, or even salmon, which makes them healthier than other treats.

They are also high in protein, providing your pup with some extra nutrition during their potty-training process.

Cooked Carrots

Cooked carrots are a great choice when it comes to selecting training treats for potty training. Not only are they nutritious and delicious for your pet, but these treats are naturally low in fat and calories.

This makes them a great natural reward for good behavior. Carrots are also easy to prepare, making them a great option when you need to pull out a treat at a moment’s notice.

They can also act as a natural treat if your pet is not a fan of processed dog treats.

Buy the Best Dog Treats

Potty training can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be!

With these specifically designed Dog Treats, you can make dog potty training easy and fun. Try out these treats today and get started on the path to a potty-trained pup.

