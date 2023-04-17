Phuket, an island province in Thailand, is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and delicious cuisine. With a diverse range of restaurants and food options, it can be difficult to decide where to eat in Phuket. To help you navigate the culinary landscape of the island, we’ve put together a list of the best restaurants in Phuket.

Raya

Raya is a popular restaurant in Phuket known for its delicious Thai cuisine. Located in the heart of Phuket Town, Raya offers a traditional dining experience with an extensive menu of authentic Thai dishes. Some of the most popular dishes include the Massaman curry, Tom Yum Kung soup, and stir-fried crab with curry powder. The restaurant is a favorite among locals and tourists alike and is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the best of Thai cuisine.

Baan Rim Pa

Baan Rim Pa is a fine-dining restaurant located on the cliffs of Kalim Beach. With breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea, Baan Rim Pa offers an elegant dining experience with a menu of classic Thai dishes and international cuisine. The restaurant is known for its seafood dishes, including the grilled Phuket lobster and the spicy seafood soup. Baan Rim Pa is also known for its extensive wine list, making it the perfect place for a romantic dinner or a special occasion.

Suay Restaurant

Suay Restaurant is a modern and stylish restaurant located in the heart of Phuket Town. The restaurant offers a fusion of Thai and European cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Some of the most popular dishes include the pan-seared duck breast with cherry sauce, the grilled octopus with romesco sauce, and the pork belly with apple and fennel puree. Suay Restaurant also has a great selection of cocktails, making it the perfect place for a night out with friends.

Mom Tri’s Kitchen

Mom Tri’s Kitchen is a beautiful restaurant located on the grounds of the luxurious Villa Royale resort in Kata Beach. The restaurant offers a menu of international and Thai cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh seafood. Some of the most popular dishes include the grilled Andaman lobster, the green curry with chicken, and the fried snapper with tamarind sauce. Mom Tri’s Kitchen also has an extensive wine list, making it the perfect place for a romantic dinner or a special occasion.

The Boathouse

The Boathouse is a beautiful restaurant located on the beachfront in Kata Beach. The restaurant offers a menu of international and Thai cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh seafood. Some of the most popular dishes include the grilled Andaman lobster, the pan-seared sea bass with lemon butter sauce, and the yellow curry with prawns. The Boathouse also has a great selection of cocktails and a wine list that features both international and Thai wines.

La Gritta

La Gritta is a fine-dining restaurant located at the Amari Phuket resort in Patong Beach. The restaurant offers a menu of classic Italian cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh seafood and handmade pasta. Some of the most popular dishes include the linguine alle vongole, the grilled sea bass with cherry tomatoes and olives, and the tiramisu. La Gritta also has an extensive wine list, making it the perfect place for a romantic dinner or a special occasion.

Tunk-Ka Cafe

Tunk-Ka Cafe is a hidden gem located in the hills of Phuket Town. The restaurant offers a menu of authentic Thai cuisine, with an emphasis on Northern Thai dishes. Some of the most popular dishes include the khao soi, the nam ngiao, and the sai ua sausage. The restaurant is decorated in a traditional Northern Thai style and has a cozy and intimate atmosphere. Tunk-Ka Cafe is a must-visit for anyone looking to try authentic Northern Thai cuisine.

Black Ginger

Black Ginger is a unique restaurant located at the luxurious The Slate resort in Nai Yang Beach. The restaurant is only accessible by boat, adding to its exclusivity and charm. Black Ginger offers a menu of Thai cuisine with an emphasis on Southern Thai dishes. Some of the most popular dishes include the green curry with crab meat, the massaman curry with lamb shank, and the spicy prawn soup. The restaurant is decorated in a beautiful traditional Thai style, making it the perfect place for a romantic dinner or a special occasion.

Kan Eang @ Pier

Kan Eang @ Pier is a seafood restaurant located on the pier in Chalong Bay. The restaurant has been serving fresh seafood for over 40 years and is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Some of the most popular dishes include the grilled Andaman lobster, the steamed crab with garlic and chili, and the spicy seafood salad. Kan Eang @ Pier also has a great selection of cocktails and a beautiful waterfront location, making it the perfect place for a relaxing dinner by the sea.

Siam Supper Club

Siam Supper Club is a stylish restaurant located in the heart of Laguna Phuket. The restaurant offers a menu of international cuisine, with an emphasis on high-quality meats and fresh seafood. Some of the most popular dishes include the wagyu beef burger, the grilled Australian lamb chops, and the seared yellowfin tuna. Siam Supper Club also has an extensive wine list and a great selection of cocktails, making it the perfect place for a night out with friends.

Conclusion:

Phuket has a diverse range of restaurants and food options to suit all tastes and budgets. From traditional Thai cuisine to international fine-dining, there is something for everyone in Phuket. The restaurants on this list represent the best of the best and are a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the culinary delights of Phuket. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner, a special occasion, or a night out with friends, Phuket has something to offer everyone.