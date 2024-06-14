Trees are both beautiful and functional until they aren’t. When a tree needs to be removed, homeowners often worry about the cost. They must consider the cost of not removing a dead or dying tree. This tree may harm the home or its foundation if not removed promptly. What factors determine the price a homeowner will pay to remove a tree?

Average Cost

According to Angi.com, the average cost for tree removal services is $200 to $2,000. Nevertheless, the final price depends on several factors. The type and size of the tree, along with other factors, play a role in the fee charged. Always work with a certified arborist and verify their insurance before proceeding. Other services may be cheaper, but they may not be trained to do the job right.

Factors that Affect Tree Removal Cost

Tree height plays a significant role in the cost of tree removal. Taller trees require specialized equipment, and the arborist takes on more risk by removing them. Furthermore, they must dispose of more material once the tree is down.

The arborist also considers trunk size when determining the cost of removing a tree. A short tree with a thick trunk may cost as much to remove as a tall tree with a thin trunk. Arborists must also evaluate the tree’s health before calculating a price for its removal.

Diseased trees are safety hazards. Due to their diseased state, the tree might be easily cut down. However, removing it might be more expensive because it could fall and damage surrounding items as the arborist tries to bring it down.

Fallen trees typically cost the least to remove. Nature has already done part of the arborist’s work. However, if a tree falls and has already caused damage, the price goes up. The arborist has to prevent additional damage as they work to remove the tree. Homeowner’s insurance may cover all or part of the cost of removing a fallen tee.

When multiple trees must be removed, ask the arborist if they offer a discount. Some companies allow homeowners to pay by the acre; the price per acre is determined by the number of trees present.

Additional Costs

Additional factors help determine the cost of tree removal. An arborist considers accessibility, location, permits, and machinery requirements. The yard’s slope, soil conditions, and external features, such as power lines, are also assessed before the arborist provides a quote for the job.

Additional Tree Services

When requesting a quote from an arborist, ask about additional tree services. Debris removal, stump grinding, wood chipping, and tree trimming might all benefit the homeowner. Completing these tasks as part of a tree removal project may save the homeowner money.

Do-It-Yourself Tree Removal

A homeowner might believe they can remove a tree alone, particularly if it is small. However, many things may go wrong during this project, particularly if the tree is diseased or located near power lines. The homeowner might be fined, injured, or sued for taking this task on themselves.

While tree removal is costly, the result is worth the price. An arborist removes the tree quickly, safely, and efficiently, protecting the owner’s home and property. The peace of mind a homeowner gets when the tree is gone and nothing has been harmed in the process is priceless.