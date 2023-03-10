The Costa del Sol, located in southern Spain, is a beautiful destination that offers a unique experience for road lovers. With its stunning coastal scenery and winding mountain roads, exploring the region by car is a must-do for anyone who loves driving.

Here are some tips for exploring the Costa del Sol by car:

The easiest way to explore the Costa del Sol by car is to rent a car at the airport or in one of the major cities in the region. Make sure to book your rental car in advance to ensure availability and to get the best rates.

Plan your route

Before hitting the road, plan your route carefully to make the most of your time in the region. Several picturesque towns and villages dot the Costa del Sol, each with its own own personality and charms. Some of the must-see places include Malaga, Marbella, Nerja, and Ronda.

Drive along the coast:

The coastal road that runs along the Costa del Sol is one of the most scenic drives in Spain. The road is dotted with picturesque fishing villages, sandy beaches, and stunning sea views. Make sure to take your time and stop along the way to take in the sights.

Explore the mountains:

The Costa del Sol is also home to some stunning mountain roads, such as the road to Ronda. These roads offer breathtaking views of the countryside and are a joy to drive. Be prepared for narrow, winding roads and steep gradients.

Watch out for speed cameras:

The Costa del Sol is known for its strict speed limits, and there are many speed cameras on the roads. Make sure to obey the speed limits and watch out for cameras to avoid fines.

Enjoy the local cuisine:

One of the best things about a road trip is being able to stop and try the local cuisine. Along the Costa del Sol, you’ll find plenty of delicious seafood, as well as traditional Andalusian dishes like gazpacho, paella, and churros.

Popular destination in the Costa del

Malaga is a popular destination in the Costa del Sol and there are several car hire companies available at Malaga Airport and throughout the city. When hiring a car in Malaga, it is important to compare prices and read reviews from previous customers to ensure that you are getting the best deal and a reliable car. You should also make sure that you have all the necessary documents and insurance before rent a car.

Car hire company in Malaga

CarGest is a car hire company in Malaga that offers a wide range of vehicles at competitive prices. They have a large fleet of cars that includes compact cars, family cars, SUVs, and luxury cars. CarGest also offers additional services such as airport transfers, GPS rental, and child seats.

Before renting a car with CarGest, it is important to read the terms and conditions of the rental agreement carefully, including any additional charges and insurance policies. You should also check the condition of the vehicle before signing the rental agreement, and report any damages or issues immediately to avoid any extra charges when returning the car.

To rent a car with CarGest, you can follow these steps: