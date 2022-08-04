Refrigerators operate in cycles of 15-20 minutes. It is during this time that intensive cold production takes place. During an hour, the unit’s motor is turned off about 3-4 times. As the ambient temperature increases, the freezing cycles begin to stall. The refrigerator has to work more often to maintain the required temperature mode, which is wrong and can lead to breakdown and further repair of the refrigerator.

However, regardless of the circumstances, the engine must be turned off at least once an hour. Otherwise, overheating will occur. If there is no mandatory shutdown and the refrigerator works without stopping, it indicates equipment malfunction. You can restore the unit's performance on your own without resorting to the help of professionals.

What should I do if the refrigerator does not turn off?

Traditionally, we start by finding the cause of the malfunction. Diagnosis begins with the exclusion of the most common problems:

The fridge door does not close tightly – this is due to the fact that something inside is interfering with it, for example, a large plate. It is also impossible to exclude the wear of the rubber seal;

Quick defrost, or fast cooling mode is activated. If we are talking about a refrigerator with an electronic control system, then the compressor will be turned off automatically. The default interval is 8 hours. In mechanical models, these modes must be turned off manually;

The air temperature in the room has increased significantly. Hot summer has not been cancelled, and in winter, small kitchens also need to be ventilated. Perhaps the device is completely located next to the heating system or heater. Therefore, always make sure that the room is properly air-conditioned and ventilated.

The fridge does not turn off: causes of failure

The simplest option, which we have already partially touched on, is damage to the rubber seal. It is the one that ensures that the door closes tightly. The constant inflow of warm air into the refrigerator leads to the motor running at maximum power. Therefore, the device is not switched off. Replace the gasket to normalize the temperature. Rinse the rubber when defrosting to slow the wear and tear.

Over time, the evaporator capillary tube becomes clogged. First, this element becomes depressurized, and then an ice coat forms. To clean the device, you need to determine the location of the clog as accurately as possible and disassemble the device removing the clog. It is better to entrust such work to experienced professionals.

Fridge running non-stop due to hardware faults

Continuous operation of the device is often due to the failure of one of the following modules:

Thermostat – is the element that regulates the temperature, so when it breaks down, the refrigerator malfunctions. The problem is solved by replacing the component;

Electronics is the brain of the modern fridge. Software failures are fixed by means of the firmware. However, it is more expedient to entrust such work to experienced craftsmen;

Compressor – provides proper pressure. Over time, the natural wear of the module occurs, so it becomes necessary to replace it.

Now you know why the fridge constantly produces cold and how to restore the correct operation of equipment.