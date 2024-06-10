Since the pandemic, more people than ever before have tried out telehealth appointments to get the care they need without having to go to the doctor’s office. Used for testing, discussing symptoms, providing follow-up care, and more, telehealth is offering patients the ability to better manage their own health and caretakers a way to easily connect with patients when needed. All of this is expected to be more common in the coming years, with telehealth sticking around as a better way to do checkups and other basic visits.

Current Benefits of Telehealth Care

While someone who has a major health concern that needs to be viewed in person still needs to go to the hospital or visit a doctor, a lot of visits can be done remotely. Many times, it isn’t necessarily important for the person to go in to see a doctor, and it might not be safe to do so. If someone has a broken bone, they’ll need to visit a physician in person to have it set. If someone has a cold and needs medication or a doctor’s note, on the other hand, it’s safer for them to stay at home and use telehealth to speak with a doctor. Learn more about telehealth and how it benefits everyone.

Better Access to Healthcare – Patients today have more access to healthcare when they need it. Instead of waiting a week or longer to speak with a doctor, they can often do a telehealth visit and get help right away.

Improved Efficiency – Telehealth appointments tend to be more efficient than waiting in a doctor’s office and having to take time out of the day to get the appointment done. This leaves patients with more time for anything else they have to do.

More Cost-Effective Approach – Telehealth visits have less overhead, so they tend to be less expensive. Patients can save money on their visits, especially if they need to pay out of pocket.

Easier Followups for Patients – Patients can easily access information from their visit or coordinate follow-ups to receive more care as needed. This makes it easier for them to take control of their health.

Why Telehealth is Gaining Traction in the Healthcare Industry

Telehealth is quickly becoming the go-to option for doctor’s offices, as it helps solve a lot of issues that are common in healthcare facilities. Some of the ways it helps various facilities can include the following.

Fewer In-Office Patients – When patients can use telehealth care for their visits, they won’t need to go to the office. This enables providers to spend more time with the patients who do have in-office visits, ensuring everyone gets sufficient time to speak with a doctor.

Better Care for All Patients – When doctors have more time for the patients, they can provide them with better care. There won’t be a need to rush through visits to keep up with appointments, so doctors can take time to answer questions and explain anything that’s happening.

Ability to Track Concerns Improved – Telehealth visits can make it easier to track concerns a patient is having as well as ensure they get the help they need if they require follow-up visits or need to see a specialist for further help. All information is noted in the patient’s file for easy access.

Better Symptom Tracking

Now and in the future, telehealth provides opportunities for patients to take control over their own health, which leads to many looking for ways to improve. Health tracking apps are available today and there may be others in the future that can detect more or follow more symptoms, allowing for better assistance during telehealth visits. Doctors will be able to check the person’s vital signs without the person coming into the office, enabling better decisions for follow-up care.

More Advanced Care Possible

With advances in technology and medical care, telehealth appointments will provide better care for all patients. They will be able to use telehealth visits in more situations and do more during the visits to ensure they are taking care of their health. Changes can vary based on what technology is implemented and how it can be used to further the ability of patients to receive excellent care.

Easily Receive Feedback and Notes

Patients will be able to easily check the feedback and notes related to their telehealth appointment, which makes it easier for them to remember everything that was discussed, what medicine they may need to take, and what follow-up or specialist appointments will be necessary. This allows patients to make sure they understand the next steps to take, to have everything in an easily accessible location, and to refer back to it as needed.

Ability to Contact a Doctor With Questions

Sometimes, patients will have questions for their doctor after the telehealth appointment has ended. Future telehealth visits may account for this, enabling patients to reach out to the doctor after the appointment to ask questions or easily set up a short follow-up visit so they can talk to the doctor more about any potential concerns. This allows patients to ensure they understand everything and that they know what to expect moving forward.

Easier to Send Reminders and Updates

Healthcare facilities taking advantage of telehealth services will find it easier to send patients reminders about upcoming appointments, updates about their health, or follow-up information with test results. This allows the healthcare facility to easier manage the care of all patients, ensuring no one gets left behind and that follow-ups can be done easily to care for patients and provide the assistance patients expect.

Telehealth is already making huge changes in the healthcare industry, and that’s not expected to change anytime soon. In fact, over the coming years, it’s expected that telehealth will become more integral and a better way for patients to ensure they receive the care they need as easily as possible. With the changes expected, it is possible that more people will turn to telehealth appointments to meet their healthcare needs.